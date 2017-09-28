WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 recruitment

Board index Super League - Super 8s Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk 2018 recruitment

Post a reply
2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:41 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7853
First new signing announced - Adam Walne from Salford on a 3 year deal.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 12:05 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13243
Location: Huddersfield
yep one we knew about

good age for a prop, 26, still got his best years ahead of him and as a club hope we can make him progress.

rapiras replacement by the looks of it, big boots to fill !

expect roche next from bradford...
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: 2018 recruitment
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:53 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13243
Location: Huddersfield
do we have one over seas quota left? subject no one seems to know!!

are clubs allowed 5?

we have for 2018

rankin
ikahihifo
symonds
hinchcliffe

might be one space left... mamo, wakeman and taai dont count ?
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: HuddsRL5 and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2672,30176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM