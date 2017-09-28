jools











First new signing announced - Adam Walne from Salford on a 3 year deal. the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84











yep one we knew about



good age for a prop, 26, still got his best years ahead of him and as a club hope we can make him progress.



rapiras replacement by the looks of it, big boots to fill !



expect roche next from bradford... HUDDERSFIELD

