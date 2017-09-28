Post a reply 7 posts Page 1 of 1 Bulls Boy 2011

I know it seems daft now looking back at the start of the season when we have so much positivism so far for the new season! However I wanted to look back quickly at the team we could have had leading into Week 1 away at Hull KR:



2017 Week 1



1. Kieran Moss

2. James Clare

3. Alex Foster

4. Kris Welham

5. Ethan Ryan

6. Leon Pryce

7. Dane Chisholm

8. Phil Joseph

9. Adam O'Brien

10. Jon Magrin

11. Jason Walton

12. Alex Mellor

13. Lachlan Burr



14. Joe Keyes

15. Ross Peltier

16. Ben Kavanagh

17. Tom Olbison



That would have been some side to watch this season and probably would have kept us up to be fair! However in a weird way I am also glad we had the team we had! With this team we have had - Oakes playing more than what he would have played so it's furthered his development, chances are we rarely would have seen Bentley, Keyes has come on a lot in the halves and wouldn't have with a Pryce/Chisholm combo, Kirk wouldn't have had 30+games this season and developed, Wilkinson may never have made his debut for us, Butterworth most certainly wouldn't have featured and neither would Hodgson or Pickersgill.



And even though it was only for 40 minutes, if that, I got to see an former Aussie test player actually play for our team in Willie Tonga who I thought was a class act back in the day!



However on the flip side we would have had an extremely competitive side which probably could have competed with Hull KR. We would have seen Pryce bow out in a manner which he deserved, playing behind a dominant pack and alongside an enigma in Chisholm! I'm sure we were all excited at the thought of a Moss/Chisholm full season too after the back end of 2016! And Ryan would have probably scored 25+ plus tries outside of Welham or Foster! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



I phuqqing hate you Marc Green...

Most depressing post ive seen on here for months thanks pal

Most depressing post ive seen on here for months thanks pal

Its that new burgundy colour messing with you

thepimp007 wrote:

Its that new burgundy colour messing with you Most depressing post ive seen on here for months thanks palIts that new burgundy colour messing with you



Madness when you look at that team. I remember the excitement last season when Moss and Chisholm used to link up and go the length of the field! Gutted to have lost that this season!



Madness when you look at that team. I remember the excitement last season when Moss and Chisholm used to link up and go the length of the field! Gutted to have lost that this season!

Haha, that maroon hides my gut a little better than the Blue and Gold

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth thepimp007

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Madness when you look at that team. I remember the excitement last season when Moss and Chisholm used to link up and go the length of the field! Gutted to have lost that this season!



Haha, that maroon hides my gut a little better than the Blue and Gold :lol:Madness when you look at that team. I remember the excitement last season when Moss and Chisholm used to link up and go the length of the field! Gutted to have lost that this season!Haha, that maroon hides my gut a little better than the Blue and Gold



I know mate that try against fax is still engraved in my head was in the coral stand watching it head on. Would have loved to see that side come up against KR I think we would have had the better of them.



I know mate that try against fax is still engraved in my head was in the coral stand watching it head on. Would have loved to see that side come up against KR I think we would have had the better of them.

So rather than shift some timber you would rather wear a mucky shirt! Well done on cup final MOM bythe way (bit belated I know)

Adam Sidlow also one who left.



Not just the first team players. The young players who left was a real gut wrencher for me. Jake Trueman, Joe Brown, Cameron Scott, Luke Hooley, Daniel Waite-Pullman. All will be stars in SL IMO We could have built slowly bringing these through and having a HG team, who care for the club. We finished 5th in the academy table, with a squad majority of whom were first years. We would probably have topped it if we kept the above names.



I too, hate Marc Green. Bulls Boy 2011

thepimp007 wrote:



So rather than shift some timber you would rather wear a mucky shirt! Well done on cup final MOM bythe way (bit belated I know) I know mate that try against fax is still engraved in my head was in the coral stand watching it head on. Would have loved to see that side come up against KR I think we would have had the better of them.So rather than shift some timber you would rather wear a mucky shirt!Well done on cup final MOM bythe way (bit belated I know)



Unbelievable try that! Plus a couple we scored in the 80-0 against Sheffield! Chisholm picked up a Sheffield knock on, sprinted away, a quick 1-2 (albeit a forward pass) with Moss and Chisholm was in the corner! And then from a kick off later, Moss breaks 2 tackles, to Welham to Moss who goes 70m to score. Unreal. And very underused at Hull KR. Wish we had him back!



Haha, I can never stick to any diet or personal training Haha thanks pal! Was unreal playing in front of 1,000 at Odsal, childhood dream achieved!



Bull Mania wrote: Adam Sidlow also one who left.



Not just the first team players. The young players who left was a real gut wrencher for me. Jake Trueman, Joe Brown, Cameron Scott, Luke Hooley, Daniel Waite-Pullman. All will be stars in SL IMO We could have built slowly bringing these through and having a HG team, who care for the club. We finished 5th in the academy table, with a squad majority of whom were first years. We would probably have topped it if we kept the above names.



I too, hate Marc Green.



Unbelievable try that! Plus a couple we scored in the 80-0 against Sheffield! Chisholm picked up a Sheffield knock on, sprinted away, a quick 1-2 (albeit a forward pass) with Moss and Chisholm was in the corner! And then from a kick off later, Moss breaks 2 tackles, to Welham to Moss who goes 70m to score. Unreal. And very underused at Hull KR. Wish we had him back!

Haha, I can never stick to any diet or personal training Haha thanks pal! Was unreal playing in front of 1,000 at Odsal, childhood dream achieved!

That's a killer. Especially if we could have kept the likes of O'Brien, Mellor, Olbison, Addy and now Bentley, Oakes and Ryan mixed in with those youngsters! Now that is a team I would have loved to have seen.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



