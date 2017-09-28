WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 - What Could Have Been!

2017 - What Could Have Been!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 1:59 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3093
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I know it seems daft now looking back at the start of the season when we have so much positivism so far for the new season! However I wanted to look back quickly at the team we could have had leading into Week 1 away at Hull KR:

2017 Week 1

1. Kieran Moss
2. James Clare
3. Alex Foster
4. Kris Welham
5. Ethan Ryan
6. Leon Pryce
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Phil Joseph
9. Adam O'Brien
10. Jon Magrin
11. Jason Walton
12. Alex Mellor
13. Lachlan Burr

14. Joe Keyes
15. Ross Peltier
16. Ben Kavanagh
17. Tom Olbison

That would have been some side to watch this season and probably would have kept us up to be fair! However in a weird way I am also glad we had the team we had! With this team we have had - Oakes playing more than what he would have played so it's furthered his development, chances are we rarely would have seen Bentley, Keyes has come on a lot in the halves and wouldn't have with a Pryce/Chisholm combo, Kirk wouldn't have had 30+games this season and developed, Wilkinson may never have made his debut for us, Butterworth most certainly wouldn't have featured and neither would Hodgson or Pickersgill.

And even though it was only for 40 minutes, if that, I got to see an former Aussie test player actually play for our team in Willie Tonga who I thought was a class act back in the day!

However on the flip side we would have had an extremely competitive side which probably could have competed with Hull KR. We would have seen Pryce bow out in a manner which he deserved, playing behind a dominant pack and alongside an enigma in Chisholm! I'm sure we were all excited at the thought of a Moss/Chisholm full season too after the back end of 2016! And Ryan would have probably scored 25+ plus tries outside of Welham or Foster!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2017 - What Could Have Been!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:50 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 429
Location: South of Bratfud
I phuqqing hate you Marc Green...
Re: 2017 - What Could Have Been!
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:28 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1228
Most depressing post ive seen on here for months thanks pal :lol: :lol: :lol:
Its that new burgundy colour messing with you

Quick Reply

Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




