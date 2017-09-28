I know it seems daft now looking back at the start of the season when we have so much positivism so far for the new season! However I wanted to look back quickly at the team we could have had leading into Week 1 away at Hull KR:



2017 Week 1



1. Kieran Moss

2. James Clare

3. Alex Foster

4. Kris Welham

5. Ethan Ryan

6. Leon Pryce

7. Dane Chisholm

8. Phil Joseph

9. Adam O'Brien

10. Jon Magrin

11. Jason Walton

12. Alex Mellor

13. Lachlan Burr



14. Joe Keyes

15. Ross Peltier

16. Ben Kavanagh

17. Tom Olbison



That would have been some side to watch this season and probably would have kept us up to be fair! However in a weird way I am also glad we had the team we had! With this team we have had - Oakes playing more than what he would have played so it's furthered his development, chances are we rarely would have seen Bentley, Keyes has come on a lot in the halves and wouldn't have with a Pryce/Chisholm combo, Kirk wouldn't have had 30+games this season and developed, Wilkinson may never have made his debut for us, Butterworth most certainly wouldn't have featured and neither would Hodgson or Pickersgill.



And even though it was only for 40 minutes, if that, I got to see an former Aussie test player actually play for our team in Willie Tonga who I thought was a class act back in the day!



However on the flip side we would have had an extremely competitive side which probably could have competed with Hull KR. We would have seen Pryce bow out in a manner which he deserved, playing behind a dominant pack and alongside an enigma in Chisholm! I'm sure we were all excited at the thought of a Moss/Chisholm full season too after the back end of 2016! And Ryan would have probably scored 25+ plus tries outside of Welham or Foster!