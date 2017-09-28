Post a reply 1 post Page 1 of 1 Bulls Boy 2011

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3092

Location: Shipley, Bradford

I know it seems daft now looking back at the start of the season when we have so much positivism so far for the new season! However I wanted to look back quickly at the team we could have had leading into Week 1 away at Hull KR:



2017 Week 1



1. Kieran Moss

2. James Clare

3. Alex Foster

4. Kris Welham

5. Ethan Ryan

6. Leon Pryce

7. Dane Chisholm

8. Phil Joseph

9. Adam O'Brien

10. Jon Magrin

11. Jason Walton

12. Alex Mellor

13. Lachlan Burr



14. Joe Keyes

15. Ross Peltier

16. Ben Kavanagh

17. Tom Olbison



That would have been some side to watch this season and probably would have kept us up to be fair! However in a weird way I am also glad we had the team we had! With this team we have had - Oakes playing more than what he would have played so it's furthered his development, chances are we rarely would have seen Bentley, Keyes has come on a lot in the halves and wouldn't have with a Pryce/Chisholm combo, Kirk wouldn't have had 30+games this season and developed, Wilkinson may never have made his debut for us, Butterworth most certainly wouldn't have featured and neither would Hodgson or Pickersgill.



And even though it was only for 40 minutes, if that, I got to see an former Aussie test player actually play for our team in Willie Tonga who I thought was a class act back in the day!



However on the flip side we would have had an extremely competitive side which probably could have competed with Hull KR. We would have seen Pryce bow out in a manner which he deserved, playing behind a dominant pack and alongside an enigma in Chisholm! I'm sure we were all excited at the thought of a Moss/Chisholm full season too after the back end of 2016! And Ryan would have probably scored 25+ plus tries outside of Welham or Foster! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Who is online Users browsing this forum: Google Adsense [Bot] and 57 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,824 762 76,252 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV TOMORROW : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























