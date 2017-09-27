WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dr Koukash

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Dr Koukash

Post a reply
Dr Koukash
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:46 pm
Willy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2011 11:59 am
Posts: 11
According to the Sun he is leaving Salford. Wonder if he is becoming joint owner of Leigh with Derek
Re: Dr Koukash
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:55 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3037
Location: LEYTH
Willy wrote:
According to the Sun he is leaving Salford. Wonder if he is becoming joint owner of Leigh with Derek



http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/reports-k ... ord-10146/
Image Image Image
Re: Dr Koukash
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:23 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 155
Willy wrote:
According to the Sun he is leaving Salford. Wonder if he is becoming joint owner of Leigh with Derek


Could be a good call that.
Re: Dr Koukash
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:53 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4053
Centurino wrote:
Could be a good call that.


A good call in what way..?
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,82190576,2524,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM