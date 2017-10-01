caslad75 wrote: They receive the benefit of an additional home game, exactly the same as the top 4 in the Super 8's. Whichever way you implement P&R there is going to be some that agree and some that don't. It could be argued that Leigh should have been given a year dispensation, as 1 year in SL isn't enough time to build (without a doubt they have the money man/resources to build if given the chance). Fairly impossible to implement that though if you want P&R. So, is P&R the right way to go? Or do we return to Franchising/Licensing and look at building a stronger SL, maybe with more teams being drip fed in over time? Whichever system is used there is always going to be people who can argue for and against

The difficulty with licensing/franchising is that you have a number of established clubs who, in theory, could be jettisoned against a promise on a shiny brochure, proclaiming huge crowds masses of income and shiny new stadia and those entrusted to pass judgement haven't been that good at making those calls in the past.Going back to the MPG, the analogy by Devils Advocate (about a car crash) is bang on.It's compelling viewing but, to deliberately decide a clubs future over 80 minutes every season is wrong and it would be better to decide over the full season.It's strange that the top 8 use the points amassed through the season, to decide which is the "best" team but, at the other end, the first 23 rounds count for nothing.You said that players would very likely find work elsewhere but, their contracts either carried on or became void at the end of the game, not to mention all of the other staff that work at these clubs.Under a "normal" promotion and relegation system, a "doomed" club usually has time to make plans for their future but, not in RL.