Post a reply



, 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 1 ... 21 250 posts • Page 25 of 25 Who would you like to stay up? Poll ended at Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm Catalans 19 48% Leigh 15 38% Don't care 6 15% Total votes : 40 SaleSlim Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am

Posts: 733

Brenio wrote: So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.

So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.

Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.



Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.



Get rid of the end of season top/middle 8's b*llocks and have straight P&R. Simples. Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.Get rid of the end of season top/middle 8's b*llocks and have straight P&R. Simples. Last edited by SaleSlim on Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:20 pm, edited 1 time in total. SaleSlim Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am

Posts: 733

Lebron James wrote: Ethically wrong??? Lol



Regards



King James



Cheers for that d1ckhead. Now jog on you tool. Cheers for that d1ckhead. Now jog on you tool. Budgiezilla

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 6124

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing. "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" caslad75

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am

Posts: 451

Location: derbyshire

Budgiezilla wrote: Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.



Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm

Posts: 5836

caslad75 wrote: Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game



The week before it we had carter talking about how Wakefield would have to sack everyone and go part time if they lost. Nick Scruton was the first to start talking about his mortgage if I remember correctly.



I personally said it's a terrible way to decide who goes up, down or stays where they are and was accused of sour grapes.



I still stand by that. That was after talking to Wakefield fans after that match too. It was a horrible experience for all concerned and I haven't seen anything since that changes my mind. The week before it we had carter talking about how Wakefield would have to sack everyone and go part time if they lost. Nick Scruton was the first to start talking about his mortgage if I remember correctly.I personally said it's a terrible way to decide who goes up, down or stays where they are and was accused of sour grapes.I still stand by that. That was after talking to Wakefield fans after that match too. It was a horrible experience for all concerned and I haven't seen anything since that changes my mind. derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9

The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2770

Location: live in gosport wos hull

Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: The week before it we had carter talking about how Wakefield would have to sack everyone and go part time if they lost. Nick Scruton was the first to start talking about his mortgage if I remember correctly.



I personally said it's a terrible way to decide who goes up, down or stays where they are and was accused of sour grapes.



I still stand by that. That was after talking to Wakefield fans after that match too. It was a horrible experience for all concerned and I haven't seen anything since that changes my mind.

Agree with every thing you have said its utter crap and needs binning Agree with every thing you have said its utter crap and needs binning JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well Bulls Boy 2011

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 3115

Location: Shipley, Bradford

I'm all for binning the Million Pound Match but not for the reasons mentioned above. For me the sole factor of why it needs binning is because in theory a team finishing 9th in SL can be relegated through it which I think is stupid. They have done enough during the season to stay up. Hell, the only thing different between 8th and 9th is points difference and yet they could still be relegated.



For me the whole livelihood thing is nonsense. Relegation has been part and parcel of sport for years (I am aware that NFL, NRL etc don't do it). But it has been part and parcel of this country for a long time. IIRC, since SL started Castleford, Hull KR, Leigh, Huddersfield, Salford, Halifax, London and Bradford have all been relegated at some stage. The losers of the Million Pound matches have pretty much retained their squads as they would any other year. If they were that worried, they would perform better on the pitch. Will teams make the same argument regarding livelihoods if they finish bottom and are relegated that way? Probably will do.



I do agree that Promotion and Relegation should be included especially considering that we have more teams now ready to fight for that spot (London, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse). Than we have had for years. However I don't think the Million Pound game is the right way to go about it. For me Widnes should have been down. Hull KR up.



In a weird way...... I do like the 'concept' of the Qualifiers as Championship teams have to be able to compete with the bottom SL clubs at least. Which means they have some idea as to how strong they are against the lower SL. In the past we have seen the promoted side go back down within a year or two so this Qualifying system does help in that respect. BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth caslad75

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am

Posts: 451

Location: derbyshire

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I'm all for binning the Million Pound Match but not for the reasons mentioned above. For me the sole factor of why it needs binning is because in theory a team finishing 9th in SL can be relegated through it which I think is stupid . They have done enough during the season to stay up. Hell, the only thing different between 8th and 9th is points difference and yet they could still be relegated.



So, by that theory somebody finishing 8th shouldn't have the chance to be crowned champions then? Can't have it both ways. If it's OK for 8th to have a crack at playing in the Grand Final, then it's OK for 9th to have a chance of the Million Pound Game. It's only the same thing - to get to Old Trafford you have to give yourself the opportunity through the regular season and then prove you are good enough when it matters. The MPG is no different - if you are not good enough through the regular season then you have to prove you are good enough when it matters. Only my opinion So, by that theory somebody finishing 8th shouldn't have the chance to be crowned champions then? Can't have it both ways. If it's OK for 8th to have a crack at playing in the Grand Final, then it's OK for 9th to have a chance of the Million Pound Game. It's only the same thing - to get to Old Trafford you have to give yourself the opportunity through the regular season and then prove you are good enough when it matters. The MPG is no different - if you are not good enough through the regular season then you have to prove you are good enough when it matters. Only my opinion The Devil's Advocate

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm

Posts: 3239

Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb

caslad75 wrote: So, by that theory somebody finishing 8th shouldn't have the chance to be crowned champions then? Can't have it both ways. If it's OK for 8th to have a crack at playing in the Grand Final, then it's OK for 9th to have a chance of the Million Pound Game. It's only the same thing - to get to Old Trafford you have to give yourself the opportunity through the regular season and then prove you are good enough when it matters. The MPG is no different - if you are not good enough through the regular season then you have to prove you are good enough when it matters. Only my opinion



There is a huge difference between the two comps though, with the points being re-set for the middle eights. Warrington finished nine points above Widnes, yet received no benefit.



The car crash which is the M.P.G. is o.k. if your not sat in the car. There is a huge difference between the two comps though, with the points being re-set for the middle eights. Warrington finished nine points above Widnes, yet received no benefit.The car crash which is the M.P.G. is o.k. if your not sat in the car. "What year is this?" caslad75

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am

Posts: 451

Location: derbyshire

The Devil's Advocate wrote: There is a huge difference between the two comps though, with the points being re-set for the middle eights. Warrington finished nine points above Widnes, yet received no benefit.



The car crash which is the M.P.G. is o.k. if your not sat in the car.



They receive the benefit of an additional home game, exactly the same as the top 4 in the Super 8's. Whichever way you implement P&R there is going to be some that agree and some that don't. It could be argued that Leigh should have been given a year dispensation, as 1 year in SL isn't enough time to build (without a doubt they have the money man/resources to build if given the chance). Fairly impossible to implement that though if you want P&R. So, is P&R the right way to go? Or do we return to Franchising/Licensing and look at building a stronger SL, maybe with more teams being drip fed in over time? Whichever system is used there is always going to be people who can argue for and against They receive the benefit of an additional home game, exactly the same as the top 4 in the Super 8's. Whichever way you implement P&R there is going to be some that agree and some that don't. It could be argued that Leigh should have been given a year dispensation, as 1 year in SL isn't enough time to build (without a doubt they have the money man/resources to build if given the chance). Fairly impossible to implement that though if you want P&R. So, is P&R the right way to go? Or do we return to Franchising/Licensing and look at building a stronger SL, maybe with more teams being drip fed in over time? Whichever system is used there is always going to be people who can argue for and against Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, caslad75, Fields of Fire, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], jakeyg95, Little Ivor, Mike Oxlong, robinrovers10, rugbyleague88, Smith's Brolly, Snowy, tigertot, wire-flyer and 305 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 1 ... 21 250 posts • Page 25 of 25 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,245 2,624 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























