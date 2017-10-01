SaleSlim Cheeky half-back



Brenio wrote: So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.

So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.

Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.



Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.



Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.

Get rid of the end of season top/middle 8's b*llocks and have straight P&R. Simples.



Lebron James wrote: Ethically wrong??? Lol



Cheers for that d1ckhead. Now jog on you tool.

Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing. "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" caslad75

Budgiezilla wrote: Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.



Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza

caslad75 wrote: Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game



The week before it we had carter talking about how Wakefield would have to sack everyone and go part time if they lost. Nick Scruton was the first to start talking about his mortgage if I remember correctly.



I personally said it's a terrible way to decide who goes up, down or stays where they are and was accused of sour grapes.



The week before it we had carter talking about how Wakefield would have to sack everyone and go part time if they lost. Nick Scruton was the first to start talking about his mortgage if I remember correctly.

I personally said it's a terrible way to decide who goes up, down or stays where they are and was accused of sour grapes.

I still stand by that. That was after talking to Wakefield fans after that match too. It was a horrible experience for all concerned and I haven't seen anything since that changes my mind.

