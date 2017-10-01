WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll ended at Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
19
48%
Leigh
15
38%
Don't care
6
15%
 
Total votes : 40
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:14 pm
SaleSlim




Brenio wrote:
So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.
So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.
Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.


Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.

Get rid of the end of season top/middle 8's b*llocks and have straight P&R. Simples.
Last edited by SaleSlim on Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:20 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:19 pm
SaleSlim




Lebron James wrote:
Ethically wrong??? Lol

Regards

King James


Cheers for that d1ckhead. Now jog on you tool. :lol:
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:28 pm
Budgiezilla






Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !
When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:33 am
caslad75






Budgiezilla wrote:
Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !
When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.


Jimmy Lowes started it all after the Wakey/Bradford game
