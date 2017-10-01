Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !
When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.
