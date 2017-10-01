Brenio wrote: So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.

So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.

Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.

Think that you're conveniently forgetting that Widnes knew they were nailed on for the bottom 4 from quite early on so quite possibly "put their cue on the rack" to save themselves for the middle 8's. In the same way, Salford went all guns blazing early in the season with a small squad and paid for it when they knew they were safe in the top 8 because they were basically f*cked.Get rid of the end of season top/middle 8's b*llocks and have straight P&R. Simples.