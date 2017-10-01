|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12002
Location: Leeds 13
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Providing they would be good 16 teams,
Thats my worry in many respects. There's still a question as to whether we have Super League-standard clubs in the Championship, or Championship-standard clubs in Super League.
I'd be reluctant to see SL expand too much as I don't think there is enough talent there to sustain a competitive league and drive standards up. I know this isn't a universally popular view (and no doubt people will argue that it's easy for a Leeds fan to say this - and it probably is), but it isn't necessarily a bad thing to make our top league somewhat exclusive.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 319
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
So you would jettison half of the current Super League, that makes sense
Toronto will probably be favourites for a SL spot.However, just as Leigh found it difficult to gain promotion from The Championship through the current format, any other club will also find it far from straight forward
.
Dropping half of the current top flight, in the HOPE of something better, would be quite ridiculous and it would have people leaving the game in droves.
Nice one Nigel but, think again.
And that's the point I was trying to make. It won't be through the current format. Nige & Co will be open to the delights of clubs with shinny coins to spend. Overseas money, another French team ? Even a team from Coventry with rugby yawnion money funding their bid.
Traditional clubs with the exception of the big 5 or 6 will all be looking over their shoulders.
The RFL are skint, and someone with the right funds available will turn their heads, ala Dr Koukash
|
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1878
|
At this moment in time, the only way to have 16 clubs in SL is to allow more overseas players. We don't yet or look likely to ever have the depth of talent needed for 16 teams
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 02, 2005 5:43 pm
Posts: 36
|
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 626
|
If it was straight P&R Hull KR would go up Widnes down. Other than the teams what would the difference be with regards player uncertainty which Cooke refers?
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 731
|
Woody wrote:
Your second to last sentence was ultimately my point, MK showed no class flouncing around with his big fake cheque.....completely unnecessary and without any dignity for someone in a senior role within a professional sports club.
Would've been easy enough to just say it then eh rather than have a thinly veiled b1tch?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 731
|
Exiled down south wrote:
If it was straight P&R Hull KR would go up Widnes down. Other than the teams what would the difference be with regards player uncertainty which Cooke refers?
Ex-f*cking-actly!!! Jesus H..... ATEOTD, relegation is relegation regardless of whether it's the team that finishes bottom or whether it's the team that loses the MPG. Clubs have to rebuild and some players have to deal with new reduced contracts. For me, the team that finishes top of the league is the best and should be crowned champions(Cas) and the team that finishes bottom is the worst (Widnes) and fully deserves to go down.
Whilst the GF is a great spectacle it's just fundamentally and ethically wrong IMO, as is the MPG. All this BS about the MPG ruining livelihoods & mental health is just utter cr@p.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 984
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Ex-f*cking-actly!!! Jesus H..... ATEOTD, relegation is relegation regardless of whether it's the team that finishes bottom or whether it's the team that loses the MPG. Clubs have to rebuild and some players have to deal with new reduced contracts. For me, the team that finishes top of the league is the best and should be crowned champions(Cas) and the team that finishes bottom is the worst (Widnes) and fully deserves to go down.
Whilst the GF is a great spectacle it's just fundamentally and ethically wrong IMO, as is the MPG. All this BS about the MPG ruining livelihoods & mental health is just utter cr@p.
Ethically wrong??? Lol
Regards
King James
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 15, 2007 3:27 pm
Posts: 130
Location: Northwich
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Ex-f*cking-actly!!! Jesus H..... ATEOTD, relegation is relegation regardless of whether it's the team that finishes bottom or whether it's the team that loses the MPG. Clubs have to rebuild and some players have to deal with new reduced contracts. For me, the team that finishes top of the league is the best and should be crowned champions(Cas) and the team that finishes bottom is the worst (Widnes) and fully deserves to go down.
Whilst the GF is a great spectacle it's just fundamentally and ethically wrong IMO, as is the MPG. All this BS about the MPG ruining livelihoods & mental health is just utter cr@p.
So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.
So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.
Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:16 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9918
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Brenio wrote:
So If what you are saying is right then the Season effectively finished at round 23 which saw Cas top and Widnes bottom, Leeds 2nd Hull 3rd and Salford 4th.
So why is it that St. Helens seems to think they finished 4th and Salford fans know they finished 7th? Well maybe it was because the season didnt finish at round 23 but actually went to round 30.
Now in those extra 7 games in the middle 8s Widnes won more games than Leigh and if their points for the season in total were added together than Widnes had finished on 21 points to Leighs 20 points. So I think that you would find that Leigh had in fact been the worst SL side this season had fairly (according to you ) got relegated.
Much as it pains me to say it, as a Leyther, you are right 'Brenio'. Everyone knew the rules at the start of the season - i.e. the worst after 30 games could go down - and all agreed to them. We benefited from the system last season, so have to take it on the chin this time around. Having watched Widnes dominate and dismantle us THREE
times this season, I couldn't think of a single argument that would say we were better than you.
We have got what we deserved - end of! Hopefully we can mirror HKR's tremendous achievement and get back in SL, stronger and wiser for this year's experience.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, CM Punk, ColD, Hasbag, kobashi, LyndsayGill, nottinghamtiger, sanjunien, tad rhino, Tharg The Mighty and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,953
|3,062
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|