Who would you like to stay up?

Poll ended at Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
19
48%
Leigh
15
38%
Don't care
6
15%
 
Total votes : 40
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:57 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12002
Location: Leeds 13
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Providing they would be good 16 teams,


Thats my worry in many respects. There's still a question as to whether we have Super League-standard clubs in the Championship, or Championship-standard clubs in Super League.

I'd be reluctant to see SL expand too much as I don't think there is enough talent there to sustain a competitive league and drive standards up. I know this isn't a universally popular view (and no doubt people will argue that it's easy for a Leeds fan to say this - and it probably is), but it isn't necessarily a bad thing to make our top league somewhat exclusive.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:06 pm
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 319
wrencat1873 wrote:
So you would jettison half of the current Super League, that makes sense :CRAZY:
Toronto will probably be favourites for a SL spot.
However, just as Leigh found it difficult to gain promotion from The Championship through the current format, any other club will also find it far from straight forward.

Dropping half of the current top flight, in the HOPE of something better, would be quite ridiculous and it would have people leaving the game in droves.

Nice one Nigel but, think again.


And that's the point I was trying to make. It won't be through the current format. Nige & Co will be open to the delights of clubs with shinny coins to spend. Overseas money, another French team ? Even a team from Coventry with rugby yawnion money funding their bid.
Traditional clubs with the exception of the big 5 or 6 will all be looking over their shoulders.
The RFL are skint, and someone with the right funds available will turn their heads, ala Dr Koukash
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:07 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1878
At this moment in time, the only way to have 16 clubs in SL is to allow more overseas players. We don't yet or look likely to ever have the depth of talent needed for 16 teams
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:35 pm
Woody

Joined: Sun Jan 02, 2005 5:43 pm
Posts: 36
Reasoned words from Mr Cooke after MPG:

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ons-571687
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:39 pm
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 626
If it was straight P&R Hull KR would go up Widnes down. Other than the teams what would the difference be with regards player uncertainty which Cooke refers?
Wire Quin at work
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:47 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 731
Woody wrote:
Your second to last sentence was ultimately my point, MK showed no class flouncing around with his big fake cheque.....completely unnecessary and without any dignity for someone in a senior role within a professional sports club.


Would've been easy enough to just say it then eh rather than have a thinly veiled b1tch?
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:02 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 731
Exiled down south wrote:
If it was straight P&R Hull KR would go up Widnes down. Other than the teams what would the difference be with regards player uncertainty which Cooke refers?


Ex-f*cking-actly!!! Jesus H..... ATEOTD, relegation is relegation regardless of whether it's the team that finishes bottom or whether it's the team that loses the MPG. Clubs have to rebuild and some players have to deal with new reduced contracts. For me, the team that finishes top of the league is the best and should be crowned champions(Cas) and the team that finishes bottom is the worst (Widnes) and fully deserves to go down.

Whilst the GF is a great spectacle it's just fundamentally and ethically wrong IMO, as is the MPG. All this BS about the MPG ruining livelihoods & mental health is just utter cr@p.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:36 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 984
SaleSlim wrote:
Ex-f*cking-actly!!! Jesus H..... ATEOTD, relegation is relegation regardless of whether it's the team that finishes bottom or whether it's the team that loses the MPG. Clubs have to rebuild and some players have to deal with new reduced contracts. For me, the team that finishes top of the league is the best and should be crowned champions(Cas) and the team that finishes bottom is the worst (Widnes) and fully deserves to go down.

Whilst the GF is a great spectacle it's just fundamentally and ethically wrong IMO, as is the MPG. All this BS about the MPG ruining livelihoods & mental health is just utter cr@p.


Ethically wrong??? Lol

Regards

King James
