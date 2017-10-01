wrencat1873 wrote:
So you would jettison half of the current Super League, that makes sense
Toronto will probably be favourites for a SL spot.However, just as Leigh found it difficult to gain promotion from The Championship through the current format, any other club will also find it far from straight forward
.
Dropping half of the current top flight, in the HOPE of something better, would be quite ridiculous and it would have people leaving the game in droves.
Nice one Nigel but, think again.
And that's the point I was trying to make. It won't be through the current format. Nige & Co will be open to the delights of clubs with shinny coins to spend. Overseas money, another French team ? Even a team from Coventry with rugby yawnion money funding their bid.
Traditional clubs with the exception of the big 5 or 6 will all be looking over their shoulders.
The RFL are skint, and someone with the right funds available will turn their heads, ala Dr Koukash