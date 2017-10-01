|
|
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
The problem with your approach ("the 12 strongest best supported clubs with the best facilities and infrastructure") is that it effectively creates a closed shop based on a snapshot at a period in time. Just 4 or 5 years ago Castleford would have been a no-brainer to be excluded from SL on that basis - on a long losing run, crowds dwindling, at the bottom of the table and in a stadium that had looked out of date in the 1970s. Similar comments could be made about Wakefield.
Both teams had previously been relegated to the Championship, but had made it back through promotion. I think it's very doubtful that Cas or Wakefield would have found it any easier to get themselves into a credible position to be awarded a SL franchise than the likes of Halifax or Featherstone.
As an aside, I doubt very much that there's any evidence of anyone at Fev saying they wouldn't accept promotion. Mark Campbell has pumped huge amounts into the club for years to try and achieve just that.
Just on a point of order, Wakefield have never been relegated from SL, despite coming very close on a number of occasions and finished bottom on only one occasion (the season that they played Bradford in The MPG.
They were dropped from the old first division and beat Fev in the Final to earn their spot in SL.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:54 pm
|
|
yep wakey not been relegated Cas have twice. and yes Cas and wakey maybe should have been given the boot just because of not just their terrible stadiums but both (especially cas) keep coming out with pie in the sky lies and PR about new stadiums being due to start works. fact is if crusaders had nrt pulled out in last franchising one of them most likely wakey were getting the boot.
franchising is not really about punishing clubs is it its about trying to get the standards up and having a clear progressive business model. cas and wakey both have reasonable support considering, crowds don't fluctuate that much regardless of playing form, both Cas and wakey even in bad years have still had better crowds than some clubs who have been up the table (Huddersfield and salford) both clubs have good junior academy set ups and strong traditional clubs, there main down fall has been there lack off new ground or redevelopment. hopefully Wakey finally solved that, still waiting for a spade to be stuck in the ground for cas so called new new ground as the last one fell through.
salford could really struggle now Koucash has gone, shiny new ground. no academy poor support no real player development. Huddersfield poor support (although better) cavernous modern stadium, but good junior development.
anyway i am not picking which teams should be in the 12-14 just saying think we should have stuck with it at least 10 years not sack it off and 3 -4 years. but that's RFl for you. make it up as they go along.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:10 pm
|
|
Yes that was incorrect, good spot. My point was about the relative tasks getting into SL via promotion vs via franchising, but you're quite right to point that out.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:53 am
|
|
No worries, we receive enough bad press and negative feedback, without folk besmirching our reputation further.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:06 am
|
|
Looking at 2018, with the possibility of Toronto, Leigh, and Toulouse being in the top 4 of the Championship, it could mean that 3 current SL teams will be in serious threat of relegation next season.
Given a 12 team SL, then a 25% change of SL teams for 2019 would be a significant shift in the game.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:58 am
|
It's about to get really interesting, and now they want to change the structure. They just can't follow something through!
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:16 pm
|
|
September 2018 could be twitchy bum time for several SL teams, not just from. the 8's, but also from licence criteria.
Teams like Cas and Wakey need to start building these new stadiums and not just producing artist drawing.
It could be 14 teams from a possible 18 to 20 applicants. We could loose 5 or even 6 from the current 12 !
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:21 pm
|
|
So you would jettison half of the current Super League, that makes sense
Toronto will probably be favourites for a SL spot.
However, just as Leigh found it difficult to gain promotion from The Championship through the current format, any other club will also find it far from straight forward.
Dropping half of the current top flight, in the HOPE of something better, would be quite ridiculous and it would have people leaving the game in droves.
Nice one Nigel but, think again.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:54 pm
|
|
If they ended up with 18-20 very strong applications then there may be a good reason to expand SL to 16 teams like the NRL. Providing they would be good 16 teams, rather than just based off facilities etc.
|
