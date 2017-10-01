Post a reply



The Phantom Horseman wrote: The problem with your approach ("the 12 strongest best supported clubs with the best facilities and infrastructure") is that it effectively creates a closed shop based on a snapshot at a period in time. Just 4 or 5 years ago Castleford would have been a no-brainer to be excluded from SL on that basis - on a long losing run, crowds dwindling, at the bottom of the table and in a stadium that had looked out of date in the 1970s. Similar comments could be made about Wakefield.



Both teams had previously been relegated to the Championship, but had made it back through promotion. I think it's very doubtful that Cas or Wakefield would have found it any easier to get themselves into a credible position to be awarded a SL franchise than the likes of Halifax or Featherstone.



As an aside, I doubt very much that there's any evidence of anyone at Fev saying they wouldn't accept promotion. Mark Campbell has pumped huge amounts into the club for years to try and achieve just that.



Just on a point of order, Wakefield have never been relegated from SL, despite coming very close on a number of occasions and finished bottom on only one occasion (the season that they played Bradford in The MPG.



Just on a point of order, Wakefield have never been relegated from SL, despite coming very close on a number of occasions and finished bottom on only one occasion (the season that they played Bradford in The MPG.

They were dropped from the old first division and beat Fev in the Final to earn their spot in SL.



wrencat1873 wrote: Just on a point of order, Wakefield have never been relegated from SL, despite coming very close on a number of occasions and finished bottom on only one occasion (the season that they played Bradford in The MPG.



They were dropped from the old first division and beat Fev in the Final to earn their spot in SL.

yep wakey not been relegated Cas have twice. and yes Cas and wakey maybe should have been given the boot just because of not just their terrible stadiums but both (especially cas) keep coming out with pie in the sky lies and PR about new stadiums being due to start works. fact is if crusaders had nrt pulled out in last franchising one of them most likely wakey were getting the boot.



franchising is not really about punishing clubs is it its about trying to get the standards up and having a clear progressive business model. cas and wakey both have reasonable support considering, crowds don't fluctuate that much regardless of playing form, both Cas and wakey even in bad years have still had better crowds than some clubs who have been up the table (Huddersfield and salford) both clubs have good junior academy set ups and strong traditional clubs, there main down fall has been there lack off new ground or redevelopment. hopefully Wakey finally solved that, still waiting for a spade to be stuck in the ground for cas so called new new ground as the last one fell through.

salford could really struggle now Koucash has gone, shiny new ground. no academy poor support no real player development. Huddersfield poor support (although better) cavernous modern stadium, but good junior development.



yep wakey not been relegated Cas have twice. and yes Cas and wakey maybe should have been given the boot just because of not just their terrible stadiums but both (especially cas) keep coming out with pie in the sky lies and PR about new stadiums being due to start works. fact is if crusaders had nrt pulled out in last franchising one of them most likely wakey were getting the boot.

franchising is not really about punishing clubs is it its about trying to get the standards up and having a clear progressive business model. cas and wakey both have reasonable support considering, crowds don't fluctuate that much regardless of playing form, both Cas and wakey even in bad years have still had better crowds than some clubs who have been up the table (Huddersfield and salford) both clubs have good junior academy set ups and strong traditional clubs, there main down fall has been there lack off new ground or redevelopment. hopefully Wakey finally solved that, still waiting for a spade to be stuck in the ground for cas so called new new ground as the last one fell through.

salford could really struggle now Koucash has gone, shiny new ground. no academy poor support no real player development. Huddersfield poor support (although better) cavernous modern stadium, but good junior development.

anyway i am not picking which teams should be in the 12-14 just saying think we should have stuck with it at least 10 years not sack it off and 3 -4 years. but that's RFl for you. make it up as they go along.



wrencat1873 wrote: Just on a point of order, Wakefield have never been relegated from SL, despite coming very close on a number of occasions and finished bottom on only one occasion (the season that they played Bradford in The MPG.



They were dropped from the old first division and beat Fev in the Final to earn their spot in SL.



Yes that was incorrect, good spot. My point was about the relative tasks getting into SL via promotion vs via franchising, but you're quite right to point that out.

The Phantom Horseman wrote: Yes that was incorrect, good spot. My point was about the relative tasks getting into SL via promotion vs via franchising, but you're quite right to point that out.



No worries, we receive enough bad press and negative feedback, without folk besmirching our reputation further.

