WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who would you like to stay up.

Post a reply
Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
18
46%
Leigh
15
38%
Don't care
6
15%
 
Total votes : 39
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:00 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 469
Budgiezilla wrote:
Thanks for your concerns....there's more to life than 'Sooper Dooper League' pal.....we'll be fine. Must admit though, I'm gonna miss our '5 drives then a kick' tactics. :D


Good to know. I sincerely hope you are fine
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:04 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6117
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
We are used to NOT being in SL, I just feel sorry for our owner 'splashing the cash' for 1 season in the top flight.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:12 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 469
Budgiezilla wrote:
We are used to NOT being in SL, I just feel sorry for our owner 'splashing the cash' for 1 season in the top flight.


This is the problem that the sport is facing.
Whilst I understand the reasoning behind franchising, what does the closed door policy do to clubs which ate outside of the top tier. Would I be right in saying that being a Leigh fan became alot more interesting once the middle eights where introduced. There certainly is more to rugby than Super League, but ultimately it myst be the ambition of every team to be part of it.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:20 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6117
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Indeed, trouble is the likes of Halifax, Featherstone, Batley, Sheffield, Dewsbury are NOT full time, and therefore have no chance of promotion to SL.
The only ambitious clubs are Toulouse, Toronto, and maybe London. When Bradford Bulls get their act together, they WILL be one major force. But for now, the only M62 clubs who might gain promotion to Super League, are ourselves and Bradford Bulls (2019 ?).....unless Fax & Fev go full time.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, craig hkr, Darwinsdad, dddooommm, Gazemous, Leyther14, lincsrlfan, moxi1, onehotegg, poppys mum, rollin thunder, rover49, rugbyreddog, SecondRowSaint, Willzay and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,4092,76976,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM