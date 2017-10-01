Budgiezilla wrote: We are used to NOT being in SL, I just feel sorry for our owner 'splashing the cash' for 1 season in the top flight.

This is the problem that the sport is facing.Whilst I understand the reasoning behind franchising, what does the closed door policy do to clubs which ate outside of the top tier. Would I be right in saying that being a Leigh fan became alot more interesting once the middle eights where introduced. There certainly is more to rugby than Super League, but ultimately it myst be the ambition of every team to be part of it.