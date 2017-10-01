WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
18
46%
Leigh
15
38%
Don't care
6
15%
 
Total votes : 39
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:00 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 468
Budgiezilla wrote:
Thanks for your concerns....there's more to life than 'Sooper Dooper League' pal.....we'll be fine. Must admit though, I'm gonna miss our '5 drives then a kick' tactics. :D


Good to know. I sincerely hope you are fine
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:04 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6116
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
We are used to NOT being in SL, I just feel sorry for our owner 'splashing the cash' for 1 season in the top flight.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
