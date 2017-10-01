So long as Toulouse and Toronto are in the Championship top 4 and hence the Middle 8s next season, everything will be going nicely for international development.



Once Toulouse are promoted to Super League, assuming Catalans remain there, we can probably look forward to a televised game from France every Saturday. And if the RFL are smart they will schedule each English club playing Catalans and Toulouse in France to do so on successive weekends, to give the English fans with the time and money the opportunity to stay in France for at least 8 days and see their clubs play both French sides.