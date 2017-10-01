|
Toulouse have announced the signing of Anthony Maria and William Barthau for next season, a couple of French kids who will add depth to the squad, something lacking this season.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:27 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan.
I refer m'learned friend to an earlier post.
Average gates between 7-8k supporters.
An extended reach of the league.
A European television contract.
Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract.
A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM.
A significantly redeveloped stadium.
A highly rated academy.
An extension of the European talent pool.
And yeah, and I'll say it, a nice jolly.
What more would you like them to bring other than.....drumroll..... "away fans"?
How many other clubs contribute even close to that?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:56 am
Willzay wrote:
Hardly anyone calls it Super League Europe. Sky don't even promote it as Super League Europe.
And how exactly does that disprove my point. The Leigh owner made his point crystal clear. Accept it and move on
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:47 am
sanjunien wrote:
Big Nige was a Toulouse presenting the Shield to TO13.
That will really get the conspiracy theorists going. Congrats to TO. Need to continue and make the top 4 next year. Champo will be well worth the watch next year with Leigh, Toronto, TO plus Fax and Fev. If only Sky could be bothered showing it.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:57 am
le penguin wrote:
That will really get the conspiracy theorists going. Congrats to TO. Need to continue and make the top 4 next year. Champo will be well worth the watch next year with Leigh, Toronto, TO plus Fax and Fev. If only Sky could be bothered showing it.
It will be a cracking Championship next season, not too many soft touches in there with probably Barrow also in the mix. The relegation battle will be as fierce as the top-four shoot-out.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:04 pm
So long as Toulouse and Toronto are in the Championship top 4 and hence the Middle 8s next season, everything will be going nicely for international development.
Once Toulouse are promoted to Super League, assuming Catalans remain there, we can probably look forward to a televised game from France every Saturday. And if the RFL are smart they will schedule each English club playing Catalans and Toulouse in France to do so on successive weekends, to give the English fans with the time and money the opportunity to stay in France for at least 8 days and see their clubs play both French sides.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:09 pm
sanjunien wrote:
Toulouse have announced the signing of Anthony Maria and William Barthau for next season, a couple of French kids who will add depth to the squad, something lacking this season.
William Barthau and Lucas Albert could make a potent halves pairing. I am assuming that Luke Walsh is leaving Catalans for Salford, though it is not official.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:16 pm
Can't see Leigh being part of Super League for a while now. If rumours are true about restructuring/licensing etc, I would be very worried if I were a Leigh fan.
Sort of reminds me of Rovers ten years ago. I fully believe that if they had been relegated in there first season, they would have never come back.
IMO, its alot easier to be included when you're already there. If super league expanded to 14 teams, Tolousd, Toronto, London, Bradford or Leigh? I wonder what the pecking order would be...
|