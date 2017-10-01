sanjunien

Toulouse have announced the signing of Anthony Maria and William Barthau for next season, a couple of French kids who will add depth to the squad, something lacking this season. bramleyrhino

Budgiezilla wrote: they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan.



I refer m'learned friend to an earlier post.



Average gates between 7-8k supporters.

An extended reach of the league.

A European television contract.

Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract.

A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM.

A significantly redeveloped stadium.

A highly rated academy.

An extension of the European talent pool.

And yeah, and I'll say it, a nice jolly.



What more would you like them to bring other than.....drumroll..... "away fans"?



I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls

Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Willzay wrote: Hardly anyone calls it Super League Europe. Sky don't even promote it as Super League Europe.



And how exactly does that disprove my point. The Leigh owner made his point crystal clear. Accept it and move on

sanjunien wrote: Big Nige was a Toulouse presenting the Shield to TO13.



That will really get the conspiracy theorists going. Congrats to TO. Need to continue and make the top 4 next year. Champo will be well worth the watch next year with Leigh, Toronto, TO plus Fax and Fev. If only Sky could be bothered showing it. That will really get the conspiracy theorists going. Congrats to TO. Need to continue and make the top 4 next year. Champo will be well worth the watch next year with Leigh, Toronto, TO plus Fax and Fev. If only Sky could be bothered showing it. sanjunien

le penguin wrote: That will really get the conspiracy theorists going. Congrats to TO. Need to continue and make the top 4 next year. Champo will be well worth the watch next year with Leigh, Toronto, TO plus Fax and Fev. If only Sky could be bothered showing it.



It will be a cracking Championship next season, not too many soft touches in there with probably Barrow also in the mix. The relegation battle will be as fierce as the top-four shoot-out.

