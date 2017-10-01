they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan.
I refer m'learned friend to an earlier post.
Average gates between 7-8k supporters. An extended reach of the league. A European television contract. Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract. A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM. A significantly redeveloped stadium. A highly rated academy. An extension of the European talent pool. And yeah, and I'll say it, a nice jolly.
What more would you like them to bring other than.....drumroll..... "away fans"?
How many other clubs contribute even close to that?
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
