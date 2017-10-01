Budgiezilla wrote: they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan.

Average gates between 7-8k supporters.

An extended reach of the league.

A European television contract.

Additional TV coverage in the UK that didn't exist before their TV contract.

A portfolio of sponsors that, over their life, has included Nike and subsidaries of Renault and Air France-KLM.

A significantly redeveloped stadium.

A highly rated academy.

An extension of the European talent pool.

And yeah, and I'll say it, a nice jolly.

I refer m'learned friend to an earlier post.What more would you like them to bring other than.....drumroll..... "away fans"?How many other clubs contribute even close to that?