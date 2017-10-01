WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
17
45%
Leigh
15
39%
Don't care
6
16%
 
Total votes : 38
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Budgiezilla wrote:
In what way ? We GAINED promotion to the 'promised land' in 2016 (after 19 years in the lower leagues), whilst Catalans were placed in Sooper Dooper League in 2006. Exempt from relegation for years, their fans can't be arsed travelling to England for games, they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan. Hopefully one day they will be allowed to get relegated, but unfortunately it wasn't today.


For all you know that dacia sponsorship could have been renegotiated if Catalan went down considering the super league would have lost the French viewership.

How about the TV deal in France. That could have been cut or renegotiated also. Claiming that Catalan being nothing to the game because they don't have many away fans is absolutely laughable.

Guess you will be complaining about Toronto next year and how they bring nothing. How about London, you gonna be on there case also. basically any team outside the sacred M62 who don't bring many away fans right.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
What a great TV deal that is showing only Catalans games.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
kobashi wrote:
The Leigh owner said himself superleague EUROPE needs Catalan in the competition.


Hardly anyone calls it Super League Europe. Sky don't even promote it as Super League Europe.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
headhunter wrote:
Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.


I'd like to know how Catalans are bigger and better. For me they are just the French equivalent of Leigh and Salford spending money on Aussie 'superstars' with nothing to show for it.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to know how Catalans are bigger and better. For me they are just the French equivalent of Leigh and Salford spending money on Aussie 'superstars' with nothing to show for it.


That is just nonsense.
Average crowd in Perpignan is more than double Leigh or Salford and EVERY club spends on imports.
The main issue with Catalan was sticking with a very poor coach for almost 2 seasons, which took them to the brink.
If you count every one of their French players as "homegrown", they have a damn sight more home grown players than most other SL clubs.

Having said all that, IF Sky need a French club (or 2) in SL , how does this fit with a structure that allows for promotion and relegation ?
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
le penguin wrote:
I'm sure we'll see Big Nige and Rimmer enjoying the hospitality and patting themselves on the back next week at Old Trafford but funny how we don't see them at today's side show. Some minutes matter more than others?


Big Nige was a Toulouse presenting the Shield to TO13.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Just a cup of tea, plenty of shandy's in the south of France next year though, cheers for being crap :CHEERS:


Just like your club you don't possess an ounce of class.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
headhunter wrote:
Maybe if your team was less poop they would've been allowed :thumb:


Whilst Catalan were great were they. Let's not forget they couldn't be bothered to beat Widnes who are actually the worst team in SL in front of their own fans.

Hardly an advert for excellence - stop spouting rubbish Catalan are very fortunate.

Try this 'there for the grace of god go I'.
