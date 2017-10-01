Willzay wrote:
I'd like to know how Catalans are bigger and better. For me they are just the French equivalent of Leigh and Salford spending money on Aussie 'superstars' with nothing to show for it.
That is just nonsense.
Average crowd in Perpignan is more than double Leigh or Salford and EVERY club spends on imports.
The main issue with Catalan was sticking with a very poor coach for almost 2 seasons, which took them to the brink.
If you count every one of their French players as "homegrown", they have a damn sight more home grown players than most other SL clubs.
Having said all that, IF Sky need a French club (or 2) in SL , how does this fit with a structure that allows for promotion and relegation ?