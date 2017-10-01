WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
17
45%
Leigh
15
39%
Don't care
6
16%
 
Total votes : 38
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:55 am
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 684
Budgiezilla wrote:
In what way ? We GAINED promotion to the 'promised land' in 2016 (after 19 years in the lower leagues), whilst Catalans were placed in Sooper Dooper League in 2006. Exempt from relegation for years, their fans can't be arsed travelling to England for games, they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan. Hopefully one day they will be allowed to get relegated, but unfortunately it wasn't today.


For all you know that dacia sponsorship could have been renegotiated if Catalan went down considering the super league would have lost the French viewership.

How about the TV deal in France. That could have been cut or renegotiated also. Claiming that Catalan being nothing to the game because they don't have many away fans is absolutely laughable.

Guess you will be complaining about Toronto next year and how they bring nothing. How about London, you gonna be on there case also. basically any team outside the sacred M62 who don't bring many away fans right.
