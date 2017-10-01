RoyBoy29

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 665



Budgiezilla wrote: here we go, yet another statement without substance, please enlighten us !





What he means is the jolly holiday to the booty end of France is still on next year.



Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am

Posts: 683

Budgiezilla wrote: here we go, yet another statement without substance, please enlighten us !



The Leigh owner said himself superleague EUROPE needs Catalan in the competition.

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1735

cravenpark1 wrote: That was has you said 2006 not 2017 its 11 yrs ago



My point being youve had several millions more than them since 2006 , and you've finally got a new stand



My point being youve had several millions more than them since 2006 , and you've finally got a new stand

There are lots of good stadia in the Championships that certainly aren't dumps

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1735

little wayne69 wrote: Back in the day eh! 2006 when the mighty Leigh played in the Wembley of the north Hilton Park.



It wasn't me criticising other clubs stadia

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 6114

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

headhunter wrote: Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.



In what way ? We GAINED promotion to the 'promised land' in 2016 (after 19 years in the lower leagues), whilst Catalans were placed in Sooper Dooper League in 2006. Exempt from relegation for years, their fans can't be arsed travelling to England for games, they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan. Hopefully one day they will be allowed to get relegated, but unfortunately it wasn't today.

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm

Posts: 6114

Location: Sefton Street, Leigh

kobashi wrote: The Leigh owner said himself superleague EUROPE needs Catalan in the competition.



no he didn't

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm

Posts: 8618

Location: Leeds

headhunter wrote: Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.





Yeah it's terrible when smaller clubs do well. Leicester winning the Premier league almost killed off football. But Huddersfield getting promoted should finish them off.

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am

Posts: 8

Budgiezilla wrote: In what way ? We GAINED promotion to the 'promised land' in 2016 (after 19 years in the lower leagues), whilst Catalans were placed in Sooper Dooper League in 2006. Exempt from relegation for years, their fans can't be arsed travelling to England for games, they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan. Hopefully one day they will be allowed to get relegated, but unfortunately it wasn't today.



Can't be arsed?



Yeah cos one trip to South of France a year is the same as traveling to the north of England every other week?



News flash the game hasn't grown much with the same M62 sides for the last 100+ years.



Can't be arsed?

Yeah cos one trip to South of France a year is the same as traveling to the north of England every other week?

News flash the game hasn't grown much with the same M62 sides for the last 100+ years.

The game has issues and catalan dragons away support is are far from the top of the list.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm

Posts: 17084

Location: South Wales

Maybe if your team was less poop they would've been allowed

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm

Posts: 17084

Location: South Wales

Yeah unfortunately football is already a sport worth billions and billions of pounds with third division clubs bigger than most in our top division and at least 5 entirely full-time divisions in this country alone, so yeah doesn't really stack up as a comparison TBH.

