headhunter wrote:
Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.
In what way ? We GAINED promotion to the 'promised land' in 2016 (after 19 years in the lower leagues), whilst Catalans were placed in Sooper Dooper League in 2006. Exempt from relegation for years, their fans can't be arsed travelling to England for games, they bring NOTHING to our game, apart from the fact that's it's a nice trip out there to Perpignan. Hopefully one day they will be allowed to get relegated, but unfortunately it wasn't today.