Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
16
43%
Leigh
15
41%
Don't care
6
16%
 
Total votes : 37
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:06 pm
LifeLongHKRFan



Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1876
Right outcome based on performance today and imo for the good of the game.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:49 pm
Budgiezilla



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6112
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Right outcome based on performance today and imo for the good of the game.



here we go, yet another statement without substance, please enlighten us ! :lol: :ROCKS:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:26 pm
Willzay



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6635
You know that film Hot Fuzz? Where the seemingly charming villagers are actually deranged murderers believing what they are doing is for the greater good? That's what people who say "for the good of the game" sound like.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:34 pm
Cokey



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3071
Location: LEYTH
Well, we all know that Losing Catalans from SL would be bad for the game....well worry no more, everything is fine now.
Image Image Image
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:38 pm
headhunter



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17082
Location: South Wales
Willzay wrote:
You know that film Hot Fuzz? Where the seemingly charming villagers are actually deranged murderers believing what they are doing is for the greater good? That's what people who say "for the good of the game" sound like.
Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:48 pm
Budgiezilla



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6112
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Cokey wrote:
Well, we all know that Losing Catalans from SL would be bad for the game....well worry no more, everything is fine now.


Indeed Cokey..... :CLAP:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:51 pm
GIANT DAZ



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14850
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Whoo hoo P*ss up's still on !!! :ROCKS: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:57 pm
Cokey



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3071
Location: LEYTH
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Whoo hoo P*ss up's still on !!! :ROCKS: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:


Hey up , he's had a shandy.
Image Image Image
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Steve, duke street 10, financialtimes, FlexWheeler, invmatt, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, luke ShipleyRed, Milly, Norris Cole, RoyBoy29, SecondRowSaint, Smew, The Daddy and 259 guests

