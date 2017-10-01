Willzay wrote: You know that film Hot Fuzz? Where the seemingly charming villagers are actually deranged murderers believing what they are doing is for the greater good? That's what people who say "for the good of the game" sound like.

Not really, it makes sense that Super League should contain the biggest and best clubs with the most potential to succeed and Catalans are clearly a bigger and better club than Leigh. Just like if it was a choice between Leigh and Hunslet for who should be in SL I would say Leigh.