Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
16
44%
Leigh
15
42%
Don't care
5
14%
 
Total votes : 36
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:30 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3997
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
That would be the woeful Wakefield who finished 5 this year, in the top 8'spot last year and got to the semi final of the challenge cup, with great recruiting rather than just getting players from a higher leagues (ala Toronto ), would it.

Congratulations to Catalan, deserved it today. Kept there discipline well. And to be fair as bad as Walsh was in the 1st half, he was excellent in the 2nd.

If I was a Leeds (Myler), or Wakefield (Horo), fan. I'd be licking my lips after there performances today, Horo especially was outstanding today it my opinion.

I was gonna type similar to the simpleton but why bother, he's just out for the troll. We wouldn't have seen him again if Catalans had lost.

Like you say though, I was very impressed with Horo, he'll fit in nicely next year at Trinity.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:41 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6633
Well done to Catalans. Comisserations to Leigh and their supporters.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:49 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 621
caslad75 wrote:
I thought Derek Beaumont spoke very well there. I've not been his biggest fan this year due to some of his tweet outbursts, but credit where credit is due. Fair play to him


What's he said on twitter?
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:55 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 621
MattyB wrote:
Chorley Jean will be happy!!

Pleased for Tierney, played well at Catalans. Looks so much better in a relaxed environment as opposed to the structured one at Wigan.

Hope he nails down a permanent contract in the South of France, let's be honest....who wouldn't??


McNamara has said they're looking to keep him
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:56 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3464
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I agree that McNamara is a problem. Hopefully he will give some of the young French talent their opportunity at Catalans.




Like Jason Horo ?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:39 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 982
Never nice when any team go down. I'm sure Leigh will bounce right back up though

Regards

King James
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:41 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1875
Its going to be hard next year with Toronto & Toulouse in the championship. Leigh fans need to stick by the club and probably increase their support like HKR fans and sponsors did if they want to be back in SL in 2019
