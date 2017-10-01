luke ShipleyRed wrote:

That would be the woeful Wakefield who finished 5 this year, in the top 8'spot last year and got to the semi final of the challenge cup, with great recruiting rather than just getting players from a higher leagues (ala Toronto ), would it.



Congratulations to Catalan, deserved it today. Kept there discipline well. And to be fair as bad as Walsh was in the 1st half, he was excellent in the 2nd.



If I was a Leeds (Myler), or Wakefield (Horo), fan. I'd be licking my lips after there performances today, Horo especially was outstanding today it my opinion.