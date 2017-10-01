luke ShipleyRed wrote:
That would be the woeful Wakefield who finished 5 this year, in the top 8'spot last year and got to the semi final of the challenge cup, with great recruiting rather than just getting players from a higher leagues (ala Toronto ), would it.
Congratulations to Catalan, deserved it today. Kept there discipline well. And to be fair as bad as Walsh was in the 1st half, he was excellent in the 2nd.
If I was a Leeds (Myler), or Wakefield (Horo), fan. I'd be licking my lips after there performances today, Horo especially was outstanding today it my opinion.
I was gonna type similar to the simpleton but why bother, he's just out for the troll. We wouldn't have seen him again if Catalans had lost.
Like you say though, I was very impressed with Horo, he'll fit in nicely next year at Trinity.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bearded, Brid B&W, captaincaveman, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, CM Punk, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., deginner, DGM, djhudds, GansonTheClown, HuddsRL5, JEAN CAPDOUZE, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, MattyB, Mild Rover, Parkside Freddie, puroresu_boy, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, SamoanTiger, Seth, shauney, SirStan, tad rhino, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, The Magic Rat, Towns88, wire-flyer, wrencat1873, yorksguy1865 and 339 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,800
|2,563
|76,263
|4,491
|SET
|