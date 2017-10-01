WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
15
43%
Leigh
15
43%
Don't care
5
14%
 
Total votes : 35
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:30 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3996
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
That would be the woeful Wakefield who finished 5 this year, in the top 8'spot last year and got to the semi final of the challenge cup, with great recruiting rather than just getting players from a higher leagues (ala Toronto ), would it.

Congratulations to Catalan, deserved it today. Kept there discipline well. And to be fair as bad as Walsh was in the 1st half, he was excellent in the 2nd.

If I was a Leeds (Myler), or Wakefield (Horo), fan. I'd be licking my lips after there performances today, Horo especially was outstanding today it my opinion.

I was gonna type similar to the simpleton but why bother, he's just out for the troll. We wouldn't have seen him again if Catalans had lost.

Like you say though, I was very impressed with Horo, he'll fit in nicely next year at Trinity.
