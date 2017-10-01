|
Poor offload by Reynolds when there was no need. Compounded by a superb kick Walsh. And now a poor knock on.
The way Leigh have played this half they don't deserve to win. Another penalty, think that's it for Leigh.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:48 pm
the artist wrote:
is this really the same lewis tierney who played for wigan? he's been excellent at the back
Agreed. He has been excellent today
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:48 pm
Shifty Cat wrote:
Agree, straight up dive . Leigh might complain about the penalties but tbf the ref has had most of them right this second half. The amount of head highs and knock ons has killed Leigh.
Agreed. Leigh fans may complain about the ref, but they've gave him no choice. I honestly thought that Leigh would win by 20/30 points today, it's surprised me that they've been so poor.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:50 pm
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Would agree, but think Leigh's discipline in this half has been shocking. They seem to be imploding, which is surprising given were they where at half time.
Wouldn't have kicked the last one. Keep the pressure on.
always kick when in front at this stage - runs the clock down a bit as well as adding points - they'll do exactly the same from this penalty. oh dear leigh discipline discipline discipline
The referee's indecision is final
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:52 pm
Congratulations to the Mediterranean powerhouse.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:52 pm
that's the game, even considering last year's events
The referee's indecision is final
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:54 pm
Leigh recruited poorly, too many old ill disciplined players.
Not sure they need 4 coaches either.
Imagine Toronto vs Leigh next year.
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:55 pm
Chorley Jean will be happy!!
Pleased for Tierney, played well at Catalans. Looks so much better in a relaxed environment as opposed to the structured one at Wigan.
Hope he nails down a permanent contract in the South of France, let's be honest....who wouldn't??
Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:58 pm
All credit to the Dragons, they didn't start whooping and hollering at the hooter, instead commiserated with the Leigh players. Classy!
