WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who would you like to stay up.

Post a reply
Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
15
43%
Leigh
15
43%
Don't care
5
14%
 
Total votes : 35
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:48 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 15
Poor offload by Reynolds when there was no need. Compounded by a superb kick Walsh. And now a poor knock on.

The way Leigh have played this half they don't deserve to win. Another penalty, think that's it for Leigh.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:48 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 677
the artist wrote:
is this really the same lewis tierney who played for wigan? he's been excellent at the back


Agreed. He has been excellent today
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:48 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 619
Shifty Cat wrote:
Agree, straight up dive . Leigh might complain about the penalties but tbf the ref has had most of them right this second half. The amount of head highs and knock ons has killed Leigh.


Agreed. Leigh fans may complain about the ref, but they've gave him no choice. I honestly thought that Leigh would win by 20/30 points today, it's surprised me that they've been so poor.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:50 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6088
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Would agree, but think Leigh's discipline in this half has been shocking. They seem to be imploding, which is surprising given were they where at half time.
Wouldn't have kicked the last one. Keep the pressure on.


always kick when in front at this stage - runs the clock down a bit as well as adding points - they'll do exactly the same from this penalty. oh dear leigh discipline discipline discipline
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:52 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 95
Congratulations to the Mediterranean powerhouse.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:52 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6088
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
that's the game, even considering last year's events
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:54 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18179
Location: Back in Hull.
Leigh recruited poorly, too many old ill disciplined players.

Not sure they need 4 coaches either.

Imagine Toronto vs Leigh next year.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:55 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17959
Chorley Jean will be happy!!

Pleased for Tierney, played well at Catalans. Looks so much better in a relaxed environment as opposed to the structured one at Wigan.

Hope he nails down a permanent contract in the South of France, let's be honest....who wouldn't??
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:58 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 95
All credit to the Dragons, they didn't start whooping and hollering at the hooter, instead commiserated with the Leigh players. Classy!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Brenio, Channel Islander, CM Punk, Dave K., deginner, feebleweasel, g_balls, HuddsRL5, Kevs Head, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, MattyB, n empsall, Parkside Freddie, puroresu_boy, RoverAndOut, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, Seth, Shifty Cat, tad rhino, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, The Magic Rat, Towns88 and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,7542,21176,2634,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
44
- 14SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
10
- 26CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM