Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
14
41%
Leigh
15
44%
Don't care
5
15%
 
Total votes : 34
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:49 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 12
Very even game at half time, Leigh Leading 6-4. Not a classic but a thrilling game, good job Myler's having a good game as Walsh has been shocking. If Catalan stop playing conservatively should win.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:56 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 618
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
Very even game at half time, Leigh Leading 6-4. Not a classic but a thrilling game, good job Myler's having a good game as Walsh has been shocking. If Catalan stop playing conservatively should win.


Catalans and Walsh in particular keep turning the ball back inside on the drop off, its getting them nowhere. The only time they've moved the ball they've scored.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Who is online

