Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
14
41%
Leigh
15
44%
Don't care
5
15%
 
Total votes : 34
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:29 am
puroresu_boy

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 4
GUBRATS wrote:
Yep , all boring as hell


You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.

One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.

SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves


Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?

We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.

How can that be not be called exciting?

Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?

Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:33 am
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 383
puroresu_boy wrote:
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.

One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.

Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?

We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.

How can that be not be called exciting?

Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?

Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?


But what about the championship

would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:04 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8585
hooligan27 wrote:
But what about the championship

would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time


Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc

You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.

On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF or, declare the top side as champions :IDEA:
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:19 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9896
Location: Deep in Leytherland
wrencat1873 wrote:
Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc

You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.

On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF or, declare the top side as champions :IDEA:


At my ripe old age, that has a familiar ring to it. :wink: Ah the good old days when every team attracted crowds - and virtually every team provided members of the international squad! Of course, there was no P&R, as every team was in one big league!
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:42 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1733
puroresu_boy wrote:
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.

One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.



Indeed , feel free to move to those other country's to watch those other sports

It's a free world
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:19 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: live in gosport wos hull
hooligan27 wrote:
But what about the championship

would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time

Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:57 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1733
cravenpark1 wrote:
Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap


While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?

Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:03 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6772
cravenpark1 wrote:
Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap

I believe Sheffield's ground was the crappiest in the league this season
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:16 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: live in gosport wos hull
GUBRATS wrote:
While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?

Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course

That was has you said 2006 not 2017 its 11 yrs ago :CRAZY:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:11 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 108
GUBRATS wrote:
While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?

Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course

Back in the day eh! 2006 when the mighty Leigh played in the Wembley of the north Hilton Park.
