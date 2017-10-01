Post a reply



GUBRATS wrote: Yep , all boring as hell



You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.



One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.



SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves



Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?



We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.



How can that be not be called exciting?



Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?



puroresu_boy wrote: You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.



One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.



Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?



We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.



How can that be not be called exciting?



Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?



Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?



But what about the championship



But what about the championship

would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time

hooligan27 wrote: But what about the championship



would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time



Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc



You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.



Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc

You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.

On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF or, declare the top side as champions



wrencat1873 wrote:



You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.



You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.

On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF or, declare the top side as champions



At my ripe old age, that has a familiar ring to it. Ah the good old days when every team attracted crowds - and virtually every team provided members of the international squad! Of course, there was no P&R, as every team was in one big league!

puroresu_boy wrote: You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.



One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.







Indeed , feel free to move to those other country's to watch those other sports



Indeed , feel free to move to those other country's to watch those other sports

It's a free world

hooligan27 wrote: But what about the championship



would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time

Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap

cravenpark1 wrote: Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap



While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?



While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?

Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course



cravenpark1 wrote: Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap

I believe Sheffield's ground was the crappiest in the league this season

Get LEIGH outta wigan

GUBRATS wrote: While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?



Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course

That was has you said 2006 not 2017 its 11 yrs ago



GUBRATS wrote: While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?



Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course

Back in the day eh! 2006 when the mighty Leigh played in the Wembley of the north Hilton Park.

