|
Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 4
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Yep , all boring as hell
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.
One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.
SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves
Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?
We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.
How can that be not be called exciting?
Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?
Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:33 am
|
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 383
|
puroresu_boy wrote:
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.
One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.
Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?
We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.
How can that be not be called exciting?
Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?
Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?
But what about the championship
would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:04 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8585
|
hooligan27 wrote:
But what about the championship
would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time
Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc
You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.
On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF or, declare the top side as champions
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:19 am
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9896
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Think of the away days London, Toronto, Toulouse and maybe Perpignan, oh yes and Batley, Fev and Halifax etc
You cant sight Bradford as failing under franchising, they have failed under every system, even before franchising was ever dreamed up.
On a more serious note, promoted clubs would have more chance of survival if it was 1 up 1 down, which could still be decided by a MPG but, this would leave a conundrum as to how to fill the fixture programme, unless we had the innovative play everyone twice (both home and away) and then have play off semi finals and a GF
or, declare the top side as champions
At my ripe old age, that has a familiar ring to it.
Ah the good old days when every team attracted crowds - and virtually every team provided members of the international squad! Of course, there was no P&R, as every team was in one big league!
|
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:42 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1733
|
puroresu_boy wrote:
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.
One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.
Indeed , feel free to move to those other country's to watch those other sports
It's a free world
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:19 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
hooligan27 wrote:
But what about the championship
would you say this if you was a fev, fax or bulls fan. Probably not franchiseimg will kill us off like it did a few clubs last time
Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:57 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1733
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap
While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?
Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:03 am
|
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6772
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
Not counting Bulls because they have had great crowds before their downfall but fev fax Batley and most of the other teams do not have good gates look at London's gates crap and a lot of the grounds are crap
I believe Sheffield's ground was the crappiest in the league this season
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
|
Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2764
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
GUBRATS wrote:
While those clubs and others don't have large attendances , which Championship grounds are crap ?
Compared to Rovers back in 2006 of course
That was has you said 2006 not 2017 its 11 yrs ago
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, cravenpark1, eric35, fun time frankie, giddyupoldfella, HKRYorkie, puroresu_boy, Salford red all over, TheButcher, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, wire-quin and 161 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,656
|2,005
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|