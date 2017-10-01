GUBRATS wrote:
Yep , all boring as hell
You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.
One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.
SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves
Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?
We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.
How can that be not be called exciting?
Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?
Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?