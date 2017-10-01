WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Who would you like to stay up.

Post a reply
Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
14
41%
Leigh
15
44%
Don't care
5
15%
 
Total votes : 34
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:29 am
puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 4
GUBRATS wrote:
Yep , all boring as hell


You may think so but isn't the main point that those sports do just fine without promotion and relegation.

One tries to argue with that sports needs promotion and relegation yet there is enough evidence out there which proves otherwise.

SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves


Does that happen in the NRL. I fail to see how having no P&R means clubs cannot strive to do better?

We have a salaried cap competition so in theory should be able to produce a competition where a team can finish 8th and still reach the Grand Final like the Queensland cowboys have done so. 8th plays 1st in Australia.

How can that be not be called exciting?

Leeds Rhino's finished 9th last season. Now in a licensing model can anyone tell me those players and staff would be any less hungry to bounce back this year?

Surely you don't believe that Leeds would of just accepted 9th and this year not gave a damn and happy to finish closer to the bottom?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bewareshadows, Hasbag, invmatt, luke ShipleyRed, moxi1, Parkside Freddie, puroresu_boy and 145 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,4571,30276,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM