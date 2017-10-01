|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3177
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Alan wrote:
And how about the leagues in other competitions that do have P&R - are they all unsuccessful? It's all down to opinion, isn't it?
I do find it a bit odd when the 'usual suspects', particularly American Sports, are rolled out in defence of licensing, league and play off structures when the geography, demographic and league set up bear no comparison to ours.
Anyway, FWIW, I hope that you guys stay up, the current Catalan offering needs a shake up, being aggressive is one thing, I quite liked earlier, tough uncompromising versions, but, they appear to be playing disinterested, niggly, poor RL and have lost their way IMO.
If they do go down, hopefully they will be refreshed and rediscover their RL mojo and be part of a possible expanded SL on merit, not just because the perception is that we need an offer outside the heartlands to remain relevant
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 662
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Your last comment is a beauty:
"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in."
Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole
Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.
Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).
As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.
Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.
Sounds like a foregone conclusion.
Whatever happened to Paris, the great RL saviour?
Inferior product if Catalan go down?? ... look at the championship next season if they do, Catalan-Toronto-Toulouse- London- Fev and Fax. I would say Sky will drop quite a few mediocre SL games for some of those games in the championship
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:18 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9891
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
I do find it a bit odd when the 'usual suspects', particularly American Sports, are rolled out in defence of licensing, league and play off structures when the geography, demographic and league set up bear no comparison to ours.
Anyway, FWIW, I hope that you guys stay up, the current Catalan offering needs a shake up, being aggressive is one thing, I quite liked earlier, tough uncompromising versions, but, they appear to be playing disinterested, niggly, poor RL and have lost their way IMO.
If they do go down, hopefully they will be refreshed and rediscover their RL mojo and be part of a possible expanded SL on merit, not just because the perception is that we need an offer outside the heartlands to remain relevant
I'd settle for that, Uncle Rico!
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:40 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1730
|
kobashi wrote:
Is the NRL, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, IPL, Super Rugby pointless competitions?
Yep , all boring as hell
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm
Posts: 44
Location: westleigh
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
there's some tetchy leythers on here, wonder whether it's the prospect of having 2 seasons in the same decade in Super League that's scaring them???
maybe they earned the right to be in super league,and did not buy a place,or just get placed in it in the first place.
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 981
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Yep , all boring as hell
In your opinion. Amount of people who watch the games prove otherwise
Regards
King James
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 981
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Before we need a team in London , London needs a stadium
Why? Huddersfield have a stadium but no fans
Regards
King James
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1730
|
Lebron James wrote:
In your opinion. Amount of people who watch the games prove otherwise
Regards
King James
Plenty of people watch X factor, strictly and Britains got talent and countless other boring crap
Your point being ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1730
|
Lebron James wrote:
Why? Huddersfield have a stadium but no fans
Regards
King James
London have neither
Regards
Pretentious pillock
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:48 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4080
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm sure the BBC would take it on but, how much will they pay ?
Or, has cash become irrelevant in your Leigh centric universe.
Who cares?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, endoman, moxi1, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, Shifty Cat, wire-flyer, Yahoo [Bot] and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,446
|1,701
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|