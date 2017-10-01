WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
14
44%
Leigh
13
41%
Don't care
5
16%
 
Total votes : 32
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:48 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3177
Location: Stuck in 1982
Alan wrote:
And how about the leagues in other competitions that do have P&R - are they all unsuccessful? It's all down to opinion, isn't it?


I do find it a bit odd when the 'usual suspects', particularly American Sports, are rolled out in defence of licensing, league and play off structures when the geography, demographic and league set up bear no comparison to ours.

Anyway, FWIW, I hope that you guys stay up, the current Catalan offering needs a shake up, being aggressive is one thing, I quite liked earlier, tough uncompromising versions, but, they appear to be playing disinterested, niggly, poor RL and have lost their way IMO.

If they do go down, hopefully they will be refreshed and rediscover their RL mojo and be part of a possible expanded SL on merit, not just because the perception is that we need an offer outside the heartlands to remain relevant
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:04 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 662
wrencat1873 wrote:
Your last comment is a beauty:

"Most folk on this thread are showing a selfish view because they might not have their annual Jolly with a game thrown in." :lol:

Whereas your own view which is clearly biased in favour of your own club, is balanced and well thought out and could only be for the good of the game as a whole :CRAZY:
Sorry, but, Catalan offer more to the game than Leigh, unless you want to shrink the game into the M62 corridor and probably revert to RL in the UK, sorry, Yorkshire and Lancashire, becoming a semi professional sport.
A French club (Paris) were brought in help sell the TV rights to Sky.
Based on this logic, Sky would be within their rights to cut funding for the "inferior" product that we would have (should Catalan go down).

As I said previously, all of the advantage is with Leigh.
Home advantage, favourites with the bookies and you only have to get past a team coached by McNamara.
Sounds like a foregone conclusion.


Whatever happened to Paris, the great RL saviour?

Inferior product if Catalan go down?? ... look at the championship next season if they do, Catalan-Toronto-Toulouse- London- Fev and Fax. I would say Sky will drop quite a few mediocre SL games for some of those games in the championship
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:18 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9891
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Uncle Rico wrote:
I do find it a bit odd when the 'usual suspects', particularly American Sports, are rolled out in defence of licensing, league and play off structures when the geography, demographic and league set up bear no comparison to ours.

Anyway, FWIW, I hope that you guys stay up, the current Catalan offering needs a shake up, being aggressive is one thing, I quite liked earlier, tough uncompromising versions, but, they appear to be playing disinterested, niggly, poor RL and have lost their way IMO.

If they do go down, hopefully they will be refreshed and rediscover their RL mojo and be part of a possible expanded SL on merit, not just because the perception is that we need an offer outside the heartlands to remain relevant


I'd settle for that, Uncle Rico! :thumb: :thumb:
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:40 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1728
kobashi wrote:
Is the NRL, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, IPL, Super Rugby pointless competitions?


Yep , all boring as hell
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
