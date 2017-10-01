Alan wrote: And how about the leagues in other competitions that do have P&R - are they all unsuccessful? It's all down to opinion, isn't it?

I do find it a bit odd when the 'usual suspects', particularly American Sports, are rolled out in defence of licensing, league and play off structures when the geography, demographic and league set up bear no comparison to ours.Anyway, FWIW, I hope that you guys stay up, the current Catalan offering needs a shake up, being aggressive is one thing, I quite liked earlier, tough uncompromising versions, but, they appear to be playing disinterested, niggly, poor RL and have lost their way IMO.If they do go down, hopefully they will be refreshed and rediscover their RL mojo and be part of a possible expanded SL on merit, not just because the perception is that we need an offer outside the heartlands to remain relevant