Who would you like to stay up? Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm Catalans 14 44% Leigh 13 41% Don't care 5 16% Total votes : 32

atomic wrote: A new broadcaster for starters.There will be plenty queueing up.Including the BBC. More coverage,more schedule normality and better promotion of the game.



I'm sure the BBC would take it on but, how much will they pay ?

Indeed. I'm sure we're talking about the same BBC that still doesn't show our highlights programme nationally at a sociable hour, and that offered practically nothing to broadcast the England vs Samoa game earlier this year, resulting in it being broadcast on a PPV online stream - such was the interest from broadcasters.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Catalans are well supported at home. How many fans do they bring to 'unattractive venues' such as Leigh? (or Castleford, or Leeds, or Wigan! ) Ask the owners of those clubs, how much Leigh have contributed to their coffers this season - and how much Catalans have!



SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves.



Finally, a genuine question - has the French competition improved, during Catalans' time in SL? I've voted Leigh - yes, because I have supported them for many years, but also because I believe they will have deserved to have an extended chance in SL. In this 'new' version of P&R, teams no longer enjoy a protected period in SL, like Catalans did, for instance. Leigh are moving towards an academy and reserve set up, have superb facilities and have been competitive on the pitch. Catalans appear to have been in a steady decline, both on and (apparently) off the pitch. They need to get that sorted out, get more Frenchmen in their team - or what is the point of a french team in SL - and come back stronger for it. HKR appear to have done just that, during their year in the Championship, and so could Catalans. (or Leigh)Catalans are well supported at home. How many fans do they bring to 'unattractive venues' such as Leigh? (or Castleford, or Leeds, or Wigan!) Ask the owners of those clubs, how much Leigh have contributed to their coffers this season - and how much Catalans have!SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves.Finally, a genuine question - has the French competition improved, during Catalans' time in SL? kobashi Cheeky half-back



Alan wrote: SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves.



Is the NRL, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, IPL, Super Rugby pointless competitions?



All the above do not have P&R Is the NRL, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, IPL, Super Rugby pointless competitions?All the above do not have P&R bramleyrhino

Catalans are worth to a club however much a club wants to exploit it. Leeds probably made more from their games against Catalans than they did against Leigh (and most other lower league opponents) by flying a 737 full of local businessmen to Perpignan at £500 + Vat per seat. That's marketing at work.



Leigh brought probably little more than 1-1.5k fans who are worth, at best, £20 a year to the club.



And I take issue with the lack of incentive to better themselves line. Putting professional pride aside, surely the chance to win things, achieve international honours and experience the sport at the highest level is an incentive in itself - much more of an incentive than being "the 11th best team"?



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire. wrencat1873

Apart from the "away fans" issue, your argument doesn't hold water.



Since Catalan's inclusion in SL, there are certainly more French players in SL than ever before, albeit, some are now playing for British clubs.



The French competition must be a little stronger as, Toulouse are now challenging for a SL spot and IF there were 2 French clubs in the top flight (probably your worst nightmare), this would lift the profile of RL in France further. still



Although the current structure has allowed Leigh their shot at the big time, the current format will not allow any promoted club the chance to build as without doubt, any they will be back in the Middle 8's the following season, "investing" their cash in journeyman pro players, instead of bringing youngsters through.



This was the one major plus of the "franchise" system and for a while we were seeing increased numbers of young British players getting some game time and we have certainly gone backwards in this key area.



The middle 8's has become quite a draw with the armchair spectators but, its difficult to see how any club at the lower end of the comp, can avoid the perpetual struggle in The Qualifiers and be able to properly build for the future Apart from the "away fans" issue, your argument doesn't hold water.Since Catalan's inclusion in SL, there are certainly more French players in SL than ever before, albeit, some are now playing for British clubs.The French competition must be a little stronger as, Toulouse are now challenging for a SL spot and IF there were 2 French clubs in the top flight (probably your worst nightmare), this would lift the profile of RL in France further. stillAlthough the current structure has allowed Leigh their shot at the big time, the current format will not allow any promoted club the chance to build as without doubt, any they will be back in the Middle 8's the following season, "investing" their cash in journeyman pro players, instead of bringing youngsters through.This was the one major plus of the "franchise" system and for a while we were seeing increased numbers of young British players getting some game time and we have certainly gone backwards in this key area.The middle 8's has become quite a draw with the armchair spectators but, its difficult to see how any club at the lower end of the comp, can avoid the perpetual struggle in The Qualifiers and be able to properly build for the future Alan Silver RLFANS Member



kobashi wrote: Is the NRL, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, IPL, Super Rugby pointless competitions?



All the above do not have P&R



And how about the leagues in other competitions that do have P&R - are they all unsuccessful? It's all down to opinion, isn't it? And how about the leagues in other competitions that do have P&R - are they all unsuccessful? It's all down to opinion, isn't it? Alan Silver RLFANS Member



There are a number of french players in SL, both at Catalans and other clubs. One of the reasons for including Catalans, was to improve the standard of French international rugby, but there hasn't been any noticeable improvement at that level - or indeed in English international rugby, in comparison with Australia.



I am not against the inclusion of Catalans, or Toulouse, or any French team in SL. (I still haven't got my head around the logistics of a Canadian/North American team being included) And I agree that the current 'Middle 8' system is flawed. My opinion still is that a team should earn the right to a place in SL, and the right to stay there. If Catalans (or Leigh) lose that right tomorrow, so be it. I would like to think that either of them will be able to demonstrate the strength/will to regain a place next season. There are a number of french players in SL, both at Catalans and other clubs. One of the reasons for including Catalans, was to improve the standard of French international rugby, but there hasn't been any noticeable improvement at that level - or indeed in English international rugby, in comparison with Australia.I am not against the inclusion of Catalans, or Toulouse, or any French team in SL. (I still haven't got my head around the logistics of a Canadian/North American team being included) And I agree that the current 'Middle 8' system is flawed. My opinion still is that a team should earn the right to a place in SL, and the right to stay there. If Catalans (or Leigh) lose that right tomorrow, so be it. I would like to think that either of them will be able to demonstrate the strength/will to regain a place next season. Gallanteer

One thing for certain - if Catalans lose, it will be the end of McBanana's coaching career. Well, at least that's something to look forward to.



On paper Cats have enough to win this game, but in my opinion they don't have much chance of doing so, neither do they deserve it at present (on the field). And the Geek shall inherit the Earth! LeythIg Free-scoring winger



Call Me God wrote: Wrong......happy to pay rent, just need a team (back office) to fill the thing.....London should command a 10k average 7 days a week....but the current owner doesn't see it that way so he's flushed 20 million...that's TWENTY MILLION doing it his way on a rush to the floor.....



I thought one of the reasons London failed to grow a fan base was the constant moving between grounds every 3-4 years.



