I've voted Leigh - yes, because I have supported them for many years, but also because I believe they will have deserved to have an extended chance in SL. In this 'new' version of P&R, teams no longer enjoy a protected period in SL, like Catalans did, for instance. Leigh are moving towards an academy and reserve set up, have superb facilities and have been competitive on the pitch. Catalans appear to have been in a steady decline, both on and (apparently) off the pitch. They need to get that sorted out, get more Frenchmen in their team - or what is the point of a french team in SL - and come back stronger for it. HKR appear to have done just that, during their year in the Championship, and so could Catalans. (or Leigh)Catalans are well supported at home. How many fans do they bring to 'unattractive venues' such as Leigh? (or Castleford, or Leeds, or Wigan!) Ask the owners of those clubs, how much Leigh have contributed to their coffers this season - and how much Catalans have!SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves.Finally, a genuine question - has the French competition improved, during Catalans' time in SL?