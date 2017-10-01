WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
13
42%
Leigh
13
42%
Don't care
5
16%
 
Total votes : 31
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:45 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8581
atomic wrote:
A new broadcaster for starters.There will be plenty queueing up.Including the BBC. More coverage,more schedule normality and better promotion of the game.


I'm sure the BBC would take it on but, how much will they pay ?
Or, has cash become irrelevant in your Leigh centric universe.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:54 am
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11995
Location: Leeds 13
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm sure the BBC would take it on but, how much will they pay ?
Or, has cash become irrelevant in your Leigh centric universe.


Indeed. I'm sure we're talking about the same BBC that offered practically nothing to broadcast the England vs Samoa game earlier this year, resulting in it being broadcast on a PPV online stream - such was the interest from broadcasters.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:00 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9886
Location: Deep in Leytherland
I've voted Leigh - yes, because I have supported them for many years, but also because I believe they will have deserved to have an extended chance in SL. In this 'new' version of P&R, teams no longer enjoy a protected period in SL, like Catalans did, for instance. Leigh are moving towards an academy and reserve set up, have superb facilities and have been competitive on the pitch. Catalans appear to have been in a steady decline, both on and (apparently) off the pitch. They need to get that sorted out, get more Frenchmen in their team - or what is the point of a french team in SL - and come back stronger for it. HKR appear to have done just that, during their year in the Championship, and so could Catalans. (or Leigh)

Catalans are well supported at home. How many fans do they bring to 'unattractive venues' such as Leigh? (or Castleford, or Leeds, or Wigan! :wink: ) Ask the owners of those clubs, how much Leigh have contributed to their coffers this season - and how much Catalans have!

SL is supposed to be a 'competition', is it not? Remove the jeopardy factor of 'P&R' and I fail to see the point of the competition. Teams will surely revert to 'drifting along' without any incentive to better themselves.

Finally, a genuine question - has the French competition improved, during Catalans' time in SL?
