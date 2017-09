Call Me God wrote: Puzzled. Is this a reference to oft cited but never proven "extra funds' we used to get down south?

I'd love RL to be a self sufficient sport but like so many others.......no Murdoch = no professionalism.....and if you want relevance, you need a team in London.

The first thing is to get away from Murdoch at the earliest opportunity. I'll say it again,they may be the saviour of SL,but they are the demise of the game.