supersuperfc wrote: Why didn't you have an academy for this season? Genuine question

A few years back we did have one , but we were refused entry to the SL comp , we ended up with games constantly being called off because our ' opposition ' couldn't raise a team , so we dumped itAlso realistically as a Championship club surrounded by 3 of the biggest clubs do you think we could have developed SL quality players ?So now we are putting in place the necessary structures , will having 20 odd 16/17 yr olds taken out of their community clubs after they have been passed over by Wigan,Saints and Wire produce SL quality players ?I think we will have our work cut out , don't you ?