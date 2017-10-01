|
|
supersuperfc wrote:
Why didn't you have an academy for this season? Genuine question
A few years back we did have one , but we were refused entry to the SL comp , we ended up with games constantly being called off because our ' opposition ' couldn't raise a team , so we dumped it
Also realistically as a Championship club surrounded by 3 of the biggest clubs do you think we could have developed SL quality players ?
So now we are putting in place the necessary structures , will having 20 odd 16/17 yr olds taken out of their community clubs after they have been passed over by Wigan,Saints and Wire produce SL quality players ?
I think we will have our work cut out , don't you ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
Many thanks to my fellow Leythers for clearing this up with the barrage of nincompoops challenging the developments of our club.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:45 pm
|
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Do you do 'Stand Up' ? Because you should !
I remember all to well watching London Broncos lose to Leigh in that disheveled hole of a ground (Gansons Birthday) and thinking to myself, why would our game dare call itself the Greatest Game when one of the top 14 teams in the UK and 30 globally played out of a stadium where you could take a pi55 and still watch the game over the lavy wall?
Leigh are a great and traditional club.....just not the future of our game!
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:01 pm
|
|
Call Me God wrote:
I remember all to well watching London Broncos lose to Leigh in that disheveled hole of a ground (Gansons Birthday) and thinking to myself, why would our game dare call itself the Greatest Game when one of the top 14 teams in the UK and 30 globally played out of a stadium where you could take a pi55 and still watch the game over the lavy wall?
Leigh are a great and traditional club.....just not the future of our game!
Isn't it great to see a ground ' stadium ' very similar to that disheveled hole the home of the team that has just made this years GF , haven't we moved on ?
Quite possible that our ' Champions ' will be playing out of a stadium ' very loose term ' that didn't pass the criteria for SL entry back in the year 2000
SL just keeps getting better and better
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:04 pm
|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
A few years back we did have one , but we were refused entry to the SL comp , we ended up with games constantly being called off because our ' opposition ' couldn't raise a team , so we dumped it
Also realistically as a Championship club surrounded by 3 of the biggest clubs do you think we could have developed SL quality players ?
So now we are putting in place the necessary structures , will having 20 odd 16/17 yr olds taken out of their community clubs after they have been passed over by Wigan,Saints and Wire produce SL quality players ?
I think we will have our work cut out , don't you ?
Thanks for that. Very informative.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:08 pm
|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Isn't it great to see a ground ' stadium ' very similar to that disheveled hole the home of the team that has just made this years GF , haven't we moved on ?
Quite possible that our ' Champions ' will be playing out of a stadium ' very loose term ' that didn't pass the criteria for SL entry back in the year 2000
SL just keeps getting better and better
The Jungle is streets ahead of where Leigh used to play home games......and as I said, Leigh is a great club as are Castleford......just not the future of our game if we want to be taken seriously as a Pro sport. And Castleford own the "mend a hose' don't they?
|
|