supersuperfc wrote: Your average attendance doesnt seem that different to last seasons. This even accounts for larger away followings. I would have thought the Leigh fans would be out on full force for your first season back.

Or is this as good as it gets??

I actually thought our season average over regular rounds was just over 6,000 with a high of 9,012 v Saints *who were the best/biggest supported away Club at LSV.If so this gives us an average a little less than Wakey (who have just had a fantastic season) possibly more than Huddersfield & quite a bit more than both Widnes & obviously Salford, not bad for a 1st season back & in the bottom 4 ?I can only guess that it would be feasible to grow that average by as much as 1500 - 2000 given a modicum of success, i.e top 8 & half decent CC run, would be nice if some supposedly well supported Clubs could bring a strong away following too *Wigan*.