supersuperfc wrote:
Your average attendance doesnt seem that different to last seasons. This even accounts for larger away followings. I would have thought the Leigh fans would be out on full force for your first season back.
Or is this as good as it gets??
I actually thought our season average over regular rounds was just over 6,000 with a high of 9,012 v Saints *who were the best/biggest supported away Club at LSV.
If so this gives us an average a little less than Wakey (who have just had a fantastic season) possibly more than Huddersfield & quite a bit more than both Widnes & obviously Salford, not bad for a 1st season back & in the bottom 4 ?
I can only guess that it would be feasible to grow that average by as much as 1500 - 2000 given a modicum of success, i.e top 8 & half decent CC run, would be nice if some supposedly well supported Clubs could bring a strong away following too *Wigan*.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, Big Steve, bramleyrhino, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, ComeOnYouUll, FlexWheeler, Google Adsense [Bot], H53a, Hasbag, HKRYorkie, Khlav Kalash, knockersbumpMKII, Mike1970, MOUSE13, Orrell Lad, Paddyfc, Pal of Mine, ratticusfinch, Rebecca, rover 2000, serge le forge, Seth, Shifty Cat, Ste100Centurions, supersuperfc, Tharg The Mighty, The Magic Rat, Top Saint, wire-flyer, yorksguy1865 and 383 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,639,412
|2,522
|76,253
|4,491
|SET
|