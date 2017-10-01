WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
13
46%
Leigh
11
39%
Don't care
4
14%
 
Total votes : 28
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:30 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1649
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Actually i hope Leigh win. It would highly amusing to see the self-loathing northerners on here have a meltdown.

Sorry Printer but Parkside Freddie scored a last minute winner !
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:45 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 459
Cokey wrote:
BUT IT'S NOT GROWING IS IT!!!

Are you just F@@@@@@ winding me up?

How many times do you need telling about the academy for next season? Stop being so F@@@@@@ stupid.


Why didn't you have an academy for this season? Genuine question
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:58 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4066
supersuperfc wrote:
Why didn't you have an academy for this season? Genuine question


Do you think an academy to Leigh is new a concept? Until the rules are adjusted to cater for academies v club set up's,I dont see the benefit in having one at present.

Obviously not worked for Catalans.So lets crack on.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:03 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14847
Location: Overlooking the Canal
there's some tetchy leythers on here, wonder whether it's the prospect of having 2 seasons in the same decade in Super League that's scaring them???
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:27 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1649
supersuperfc wrote:
Your average attendance doesnt seem that different to last seasons. This even accounts for larger away followings. I would have thought the Leigh fans would be out on full force for your first season back.
Or is this as good as it gets??

I actually thought our season average over regular rounds was just over 6,000 with a high of 9,012 v Saints *who were the best/biggest supported away Club at LSV.
If so this gives us an average a little less than Wakey (who have just had a fantastic season) possibly more than Huddersfield & quite a bit more than both Widnes & obviously Salford, not bad for a 1st season back & in the bottom 4 ?

I can only guess that it would be feasible to grow that average by as much as 1500 - 2000 given a modicum of success, i.e top 8 & half decent CC run, would be nice if some supposedly well supported Clubs could bring a strong away following too *Wigan*.
