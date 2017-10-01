|
bramleyrhino wrote:
I would be more than happy to see a return to some model of licencing where one of the standards imposed on clubs, amongst others, to be ticket revenue growth.
If you want to interpret that as "closed shop", you're free to do so. I'd prefer to see it as trying to find a make-up of clubs that can actually help the sport achieve what it should be achieving - developing and attracting the best possible talent, improving standards and facilities, stopping us from becoming a feeder competition for the NRL and RU, and putting on the most entertaining product possible for both spectators and broadcasters.
Once we actually have clubs who can all make a contribution to the sport's primary league, rather than riding on the coat tails of a handful of others, then I'd be more than happy to see P&R in some form - but we're a long way from that.
But Leigh are hardly in a position to throw stones in the direction of that particular greenhouse, given that the club has historically voted against automatic P&R from the Conference into what is now League 1.
Everyone of your suggestions has already been tried,tested and failed. Do you have anything else in your bag of tricks to offer. Twelve years on and the Catalans find themselves in the MPG. Are they going forward or backwards?
bramleyrhino wrote:
There are teams below Leigh that have managed implement academy systems. How much time does the Leigh club need before it establishes one and starts making a contribution to the talent pool?
This thread, and the other one on a similar subject, as simply seen people explain why they would prefer Catalans to win on Saturday. You've spat your dummy out because you don't like the answer to the questions asked and dismissed perfectly fair reasoning from myself and others as "fans just looking for a jolly". It's the sort of petulance you expect from a child.
And there is nothing snobbish about wanting to see the sport I love grow and be as good as it possibly can be.
BUT IT'S NOT GROWING IS IT!!!
Are you just F@@@@@@ winding me up?
How many times do you need telling about the academy for next season? Stop being so F@@@@@@ stupid.
atomic wrote:
Everyone of your suggestions has already been tried,tested and failed. Do you have anything else in your bag of tricks to offer. Twelve years on and the Catalans find themselves in the MPG. Are they going forward or backwards?
atomic,you're wasting your time with this idiot.
Interesting that quite a few have voted for Catalan just for the holiday.
Apart from the vacation, what else do they actually bring to SL
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Interesting that quite a few have voted for Catalan just for the holiday.
Apart from the vacation, what else do they actually bring to SL
Roy, Maybe you can get through to them,i can't.
Cokey wrote:
[/color]
BUT IT'S NOT GROWING IS IT!!!
Where did I say it was? I said I wanted the sport to grow. It's pretty clear that I'm frustrated that it isn't. My argument is that between the two options that I think will deliver that, Catalans are the one I would pick. Seriously, it's not hard.
Clearly comprehension isn't your strong point and for someone who supposedly "doesn't have time for me", you seem to keep on coming back.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
atomic wrote:
Everyone of your suggestions has already been tried,tested and failed. Do you have anything else in your bag of tricks to offer. Twelve years on and the Catalans find themselves in the MPG. Are they going forward or backwards?
We tried licencing for six years - six. In that time, there were no KPIs based on revenue growth. I maintain that a properly implemented licencing system, in the current RL climate, is the best approach.
Leigh have historically been in favour for a closed shop for those below them. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, surely?
Budgiezilla wrote:
This thread is pathetic, did any other supporters of SOOPER DOOPER League clubs care who got relegated last season (Hull KR or Salford). NOT REALLY.
BUT because it's an M62 club versus a 'Australian/NZ/French team' folk are pretending to give a S**T. I'm assuming then, that if their own club had beaten Catalan Foreigners in the MPG, they wouldn't be happy at all.
Last week v Widnes, 3 French players started for Catalans....... pathetic
Not sure there was a specific thread but distinctly remember the vast majority (even FC fans!) on here wanting KR to win the MPG last year!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bert's Medal, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Brid B&W, Carlotti, eric35, HKRYorkie, kobashi, leedsnsouths, LyndsayGill, Mike1970, Morvan, mrpurfect, Mungo Shoddyman, onlyanorthernsoul, RoyBoy29, SaleSlim, Seth, SmokeyTA, Top Saint, Trainman, Uncle Rico, wire-quin and 196 guests
