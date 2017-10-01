bramleyrhino wrote:

I would be more than happy to see a return to some model of licencing where one of the standards imposed on clubs, amongst others, to be ticket revenue growth.



If you want to interpret that as "closed shop", you're free to do so. I'd prefer to see it as trying to find a make-up of clubs that can actually help the sport achieve what it should be achieving - developing and attracting the best possible talent, improving standards and facilities, stopping us from becoming a feeder competition for the NRL and RU, and putting on the most entertaining product possible for both spectators and broadcasters.



Once we actually have clubs who can all make a contribution to the sport's primary league, rather than riding on the coat tails of a handful of others, then I'd be more than happy to see P&R in some form - but we're a long way from that.



But Leigh are hardly in a position to throw stones in the direction of that particular greenhouse, given that the club has historically voted against automatic P&R from the Conference into what is now League 1.