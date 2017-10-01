WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
13
50%
Leigh
10
38%
Don't care
3
12%
 
Total votes : 26
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:17 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 457
Cokey wrote:
From avg 1,500 in champ to 5,500 1st season in SL, potential there i reckon.

Our owner said there would be an academy next season if we sustained SL status. That's a start i reckon.


Your average attendance doesnt seem that different to last seasons. This even accounts for larger away followings. I would have thought the Leigh fans would be out on full force for your first season back.
Or is this as good as it gets??
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:18 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1176
If Leigh stay up I can see them slowly climbing up the table and getting themselves into the Top 8 (of the system is still the same by then).

Catalans on the other if they stay up I can just see more of the same from this year over the next 2/3 years.

The Leigh owner is ambitious whereas the Catalans club has gotten lazy and I'm not sure we'll see significant change if they manage to dodge this bullet and we don't need this CURRENT version of Catalans.
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:30 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2761
Location: live in gosport wos hull
PrinterThe wrote:
If Leigh stay up I can see them slowly climbing up the table and getting themselves into the Top 8 (of the system is still the same by then).

Catalans on the other if they stay up I can just see more of the same from this year over the next 2/3 years.

The Leigh owner is ambitious whereas the Catalans club has gotten lazy and I'm not sure we'll see significant change if they manage to dodge this bullet and we don't need this CURRENT version of Catalans.

I am not saying which team I want to stay up I do not care but am I right in saying this is the second time Leigh have been in super league and they were rubbish then and went straight down so if they do its their own fault no body else's
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:32 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11987
Location: Leeds 13
Cokey wrote:
From avg 1,500 in champ to 5,500 1st season in SL, potential there i reckon.

Our owner said there would be an academy next season if we sustained SL status. That's a start i reckon.


And what about the commercial potential, which is the area where the clubs are arguably making the least contribution?

Of course, potential has to be realised and with the greatest respect, we really need to be aspiring to have a situation where games in our premier competition are being watched by more than 5,500. What Leigh has experienced is good YOY growth on last year, but given the change in circumstances, the acid test is in year two and three. What do you honestly see as a realistic average to aspire to for Leigh?

We really need to be looking at adding 2,3,4 and even 5 thousand to those figures in the near future if we are to realise the sort of growth that the sport needs to address the challenges we have, and I'm sure you can accept that on that front, Catalans offers a better opportunity to do that than Leigh? I don't think Leigh has that market and I don't think that's a statement to be offended by.

I'm very sceptical that we will reach those sort of averages as the game is currently structured, but that in my view is down to poor marketing at club level - an issue that I don't see changing and that is ultimately what makes me a pro-expansionist. I simply don't think that the clubs at the lower end of Super League are capable of engaging those new audiences that we need.

I maintain that its very disappointing that Leigh doesn't run an academy already - many clubs below them do and it really should be a pre-requisite of SL entry.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
