Cokey wrote: From avg 1,500 in champ to 5,500 1st season in SL, potential there i reckon.



Our owner said there would be an academy next season if we sustained SL status. That's a start i reckon.

And what about the commercial potential, which is the area where the clubs are arguably making the least contribution?Of course, potential has to be realised and with the greatest respect, we really need to be aspiring to have a situation where games in our premier competition are being watched by more than 5,500. What Leigh has experienced is good YOY growth on last year, but given the change in circumstances, the acid test is in year two and three. What do you honestly see as a realistic average to aspire to for Leigh?We really need to be looking at adding 2,3,4 and even 5 thousand to those figures in the near future if we are to realise the sort of growth that the sport needs to address the challenges we have, and I'm sure you can accept that on that front, Catalans offers a better opportunity to do that than Leigh? I don't think Leigh has that market and I don't think that's a statement to be offended by.I'm very sceptical that we will reach those sort of averages as the game is currently structured, but that in my view is down to poor marketing at club level - an issue that I don't see changing and that is ultimately what makes me a pro-expansionist. I simply don't think that the clubs at the lower end of Super League are capable of engaging those new audiences that we need.I maintain that its very disappointing that Leigh doesn't run an academy already - many clubs below them do and it really should be a pre-requisite of SL entry.