If Leigh stay up I can see them slowly climbing up the table and getting themselves into the Top 8 (of the system is still the same by then).



Catalans on the other if they stay up I can just see more of the same from this year over the next 2/3 years.



The Leigh owner is ambitious whereas the Catalans club has gotten lazy and I'm not sure we'll see significant change if they manage to dodge this bullet and we don't need this CURRENT version of Catalans.