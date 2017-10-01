WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to stay up.

Who would you like to stay up?

Poll runs till Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:15 pm

Catalans
13
50%
Leigh
10
38%
Don't care
3
12%
 
Total votes : 26
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:17 pm
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 457
Cokey wrote:
From avg 1,500 in champ to 5,500 1st season in SL, potential there i reckon.

Our owner said there would be an academy next season if we sustained SL status. That's a start i reckon.


Your average attendance doesnt seem that different to last seasons. This even accounts for larger away followings. I would have thought the Leigh fans would be out on full force for your first season back.
Or is this as good as it gets??
Re: Who would you like to stay up.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:18 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1176
If Leigh stay up I can see them slowly climbing up the table and getting themselves into the Top 8 (of the system is still the same by then).

Catalans on the other if they stay up I can just see more of the same from this year over the next 2/3 years.

The Leigh owner is ambitious whereas the Catalans club has gotten lazy and I'm not sure we'll see significant change if they manage to dodge this bullet and we don't need this CURRENT version of Catalans.
